Special Training Held For Returning Officers Ahead Of Navi Mumbai Civic Polls

Returning Officers Trained Ahead Of January 15 Elections | Representational Image I File

Navi Mumbai: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections scheduled for January 15, a special training programme was organised at the civic headquarters for election returning officers and assistant returning officers appointed by the State Election Commission, officials said.

The training, conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, aimed at ensuring that the elections are conducted in a fair, transparent and error-free manner. Additional Commissioner and Model Code of Conduct cell head Sunil Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department Bhagwat Doiphode and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

During the programme, officers were given detailed guidelines on key stages of the election process, including filing and scrutiny of nomination forms, publication of valid and final lists of candidates, allotment of election symbols and monitoring of candidates’ election expenditure. Deputy Commissioner Bhagwat Doiphode explained each phase of the election schedule through a detailed presentation and clarified queries raised by the officers.

Officials informed that returning officers’ offices have been made operational in all eight administrative divisions, from where the entire election-related process will be carried out. Instructions were issued to immediately start election helpdesks at these offices for the convenience of citizens.

Returning officers were also directed to convene meetings with political parties in their respective jurisdictions to brief them on election procedures and ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct. Divisional officers were instructed to complete the verification drive to identify duplicate voters in a swift and accurate manner.

“This training will help conduct the elections in a uniform, systematic and well-planned manner,” an official said, adding that advance preparedness of officers was crucial for the smooth conduct of the civic polls.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/