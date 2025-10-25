 Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort
Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort

Mumbai News: Dog Stranded In Juhu Beach Waters For Three Days, Rescued After Massive Effort

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
The stranded dog in left, the dog after being recused by the team on the right | Instagram

A stranded dog that had been struggling for survival in the waters off Juhu Beach for three days was finally rescued through the combined efforts of multiple rescue teams. The stray dog was initially spotted by beachgoers, who immediately alerted local rescuers and animal welfare organisations.

A video of the recue was shared by the group, which showed despite facing strong tides and repeated failed attempts, rescuers continued their efforts tirelessly. The group @juhubeach_mumbai__official and @riowatersportsoffical coordinated operations using ropes, nets, and boats to bring the frightened animal safely to shore.

In the video, the dog was seen visibly exhausted and weak, was provided with immediate medical care and is now recovering. The rescue teams’ determination and compassion helped the stray get rescued and brought safely to shore, after which it was sent for care.

Stray Dog Rescued After Being Trapped Opposite Mumbai High Court

In another touching instance of compassion towards animals, a stray dog was rescued after being found trapped behind a locked iron gate directly opposite the Mumbai High Court.

The incident came to light after a social media user shared a post describing how the dog had become stuck behind the iron grill, likely while seeking shelter. With no access to food or water and the area largely deserted due to the Diwali holidays, the terrified animal had been left helpless for hours.

Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon Man Found Hanging At Home After Marital Dispute; Probe Underway
article-image

Responding to the alert, a few kind-hearted individuals intervened and managed to free the dog after some effort. Contrary to initial fears, the stray was not rabid but merely frightened and dehydrated. Witnesses said the dog appeared visibly relieved once freed and even showed signs of gratitude reminding many that small acts of kindness can make a world of difference to the city’s voiceless inhabitants.

