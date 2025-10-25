 Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
X/ @KiritSomaiya

Bhayandar: Following the recent incident in Dachkul Pada, Bhayandar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met the victims on Friday to understand their side of the story. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Somaiya criticized the police administration, calling the incident “extremely serious” and alleging a nexus between the land mafia and illegal residents in the area.

Allegations Against Police and Land Mafia

Somaiya claimed that the police have not taken the incident seriously, alleging that it was pre-planned and executed at around 4 a.m. He further stated that the episode has clear links to “love jihad” and land mafia activities in the region.

He also alleged that a large number of Bangladeshi citizens are illegally residing in the area, yet no action has been taken against them. Additionally, he accused the Forest Department of remaining silent on the issue.

Call for Action and Government Report

Somaiya asserted, “An illegal mosque has been built at the said location. This entire matter should not be taken lightly, and strict action must be taken against the culprits.”

He announced that a detailed report of the incident will be submitted to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further investigation and action.

Warning on Rising Social Tension

Highlighting the frequent incidents causing social unrest in the Mira-Bhayandar area, Somaiya warned that certain leaders and groups were attempting to disrupt the city’s communal harmony through aggressive speeches and provocative actions.

He cautioned, “If such incidents continue to be ignored, the law and order situation, especially in Dachkul Pada and Kashimira, may deteriorate further.”

