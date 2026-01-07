 BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign In Mumbai's Bandra | VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi Stabbed During Campaign In Mumbai's Bandra | VIDEO

Political tensions escalated ahead of the BMC elections after Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Haji Salim Qureshi was stabbed while campaigning in Bandra East. The attack took place in Dnyaneshwar Nagar during a door-to-door drive. Qureshi was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and is undergoing treatment. The assailants fled the scene, and his condition is under medical observation.

Mumbai: Political tensions have escalated sharply in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as a shocking act of violence was reported from Mumbai on Wednesday. Haji Salim Qureshi, the official candidate of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) from Ward No. 92, was stabbed while campaigning in the Bandra area.

The attack occurred in the Dnyaneshwar Nagar locality of Bandra East. The assault on Qureshi comes at a time when campaigning for the high-stakes battle for control of the BMC is gathering momentum. Polling is scheduled to be held on January 15, with counting of votes slated for January 16.

According to preliminary reports, Haji Salim Qureshi was conducting a door-to-door campaign when he was intercepted by unidentified individuals. During the ensuing commotion, the assailants allegedly stabbed him in the stomach with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Qureshi was immediately rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. His condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

The news of the attack spread rapidly, leading to a volatile situation in Bandra and surrounding areas. Supporters of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena gathered in large numbers, expressing outrage over the incident and alleging a serious security lapse.

Police personnel have been deployed in heavy strength across the ward to maintain law and order and to prevent any retaliatory violence.

A senior police official said, “We have cordoned off the area and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The motive behind the assault is currently under investigation, and we are looking into all possible angles, including the possibility of political rivalry.”

This incident is the latest in a series of criminal activities that have marred the election season in Maharashtra. Just hours before this attack, a major ruckus broke out in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during the campaign of former MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel.

A mob allegedly attempted to attack Jaleel’s vehicle in the Baijipura area. Jaleel has accused local ministers and rival candidates of orchestrating the unrest in an attempt to intimidate voters.

As the municipal corporation elections draw closer, the state has witnessed a surge in heated verbal spats and physical altercations between rival party workers.

The police department has issued a high alert across sensitive areas, urging political parties and their supporters to exercise restraint as the campaign enters its final and critical phase.

