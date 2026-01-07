BMC Elections 2026: Breach Candy Residents Issue Civic Charter, Seek Written Commitments On Footpaths, Traffic And Encroachments

Breach Candy residents issue a civic charter ahead of BMC Elections 2026, demanding written commitments on footpaths, traffic and encroachments | Representational Image

A Pledge to Residents

Breach Candy is one of Mumbai’s most historic and diverse neighbourhoods—home to schools, hospitals, places of worship, residential communities, and thousands of daily commuters. Despite its importance, the area continues to suffer from traffic chaos, unsafe and broken footpaths, illegal encroachments, weak enforcement, and inadequate civic infrastructure.

We, the residents of Breach Candy, seek a genuine partnership with our elected representatives. If you seek our vote, we expect a firm, written commitment to the priorities outlined below. These are urgent and non-negotiable civic needs of our neighbourhood and our city.

Breach Candy deserves better!

Our Core Priorities

1. Coastal Road – Nepean Sea Road Exit

Deliver the Nepean Sea Road exit from the Coastal Road, as promised in the BJP 2024 Manifesto. This is essential to decongest Bhulabhai Desai Road and adjoining residential streets.

2. Pedestrian-First Infrastructure

Adopt a “Pedestrians First” approach with continuous, safe, obstruction-free and well-designed footpaths, especially for senior citizens, children, and persons with disabilities.

3. Removal of Illegal Encroachments, Squatters and Vagrants

Permanently remove unauthorised hawkers, kiosks and stalls. Prohibit live cooking on pavements due to safety risks. Relocate licensed vendors away from schools, hospitals, temples and footpaths. Provide housing solutions for squatters and vagrants who make streets unsafe.

4. Proper Drainage Planning

Redesign and upgrade drainage systems connected to Coastal Road outfalls to prevent flooding and waterlogging from 2026 onwards.

5. Cleanliness and Enforcement

Ensure twice-daily cleaning of roads and pavements. Deploy enforcement marshals for regular checks. Impose strict penalties for littering, dumping and spitting.

6. Resident Parking Solutions

Approve clearly demarcated resident-only parking zones and streamline permissions to eliminate illegal and haphazard on-street parking.

7. Dedicated Emergency Response

Create a dedicated emergency helpline for Bhulabhai Desai Road, recognising its dense mix of hospitals, schools, residential buildings and heavy traffic.

8. Climate-Resilient Green Spaces

Develop the Coastal Road reclaimed land as a true climate buffer with native trees, pollution-absorbing greenery and resilient landscapes that serve the wider city.

9. Citizen Participation in Mahalaxmi Precinct Planning

Formally include residents by appointing two resident representatives to work with authorities on footfall management, traffic and parking within the Mahalaxmi precinct.

Our Stand

This charter is not a wish list.

It is a clear statement of expectations, timelines and accountability.

We call upon all candidates contesting the BMC Elections 2026 to formally endorse this charter and incorporate these priorities into their official agenda.

Written Commitments Required From the Corporator for BMC Elections 2026

We require written assurance confirming that the following commitments will be prioritised and executed.

1. New Footpath Plan for Bhulabhai Desai Road

A comprehensive footpath redevelopment plan must be completed before the monsoon.

The plan must use the highest-quality materials approved by the BMC Road Department, reflect resident inputs, and be formally presented to BC ALM and BCRF core members.

Deadlines:

Final plan shared: January 2026

Construction: February – June 2026

2. Encroachment-Free Bhulabhai Desai Road

Permanently remove all unlicensed hawkers. Relocate licensed hawkers to designated zones identified with resident consultation. Remove illegal squatters and vagrants. Protect new footpaths from future encroachments.

Deadline: March 2026

3. Parking for Promenade Visitors

Provide parking via direct access from the Coastal Road and ensure equitable access points from Nepean Sea Road to Worli.

Deadline: February 2026

4. Discontinuation of Commercial Valet Services

Immediately discontinue valet parking on Bhulabhai Desai Road. Issue written notices to commercial establishments and ensure alternate parking within private premises or approved locations.

Deadline: January 2026

5. Alternate Parking for Tourist and School Buses

Identify and allocate alternate parking locations away from Bhulabhai Desai Road.

Deadline: January 2026

6. Restrictions on Ola and Uber Parking

Issue formal instructions preventing Ola and Uber vehicles from parking or idling on Bhulabhai Desai Road, which is currently misused as a daytime resting zone.

Deadline: January 2026

7. Installation of Dustbins

Install dustbins at locations identified by BC ALM and repeatedly shared with D Ward officials.

Deadline: February 2026

8. Implementation of Saaf Aangan

Roll out the Saaf Aangan cleanliness programme across all Breach Candy ALM societies.

Deadline: January 2026

9. Closure of CNG Facility at Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Bhulabhai Desai Road

Close the existing CNG facility due to severe traffic congestion and health and safety risks to the adjoining children’s park and residences.

Deadline: February 2026

10. Control Traffic Caused by Breach Candy Hospital

Strictly enforce action against illegal and double parking. Ensure visitor parking is managed within BCH premises using additional space allotted by Coastal Road authorities.

Deadline: February 2026

Our Asks for Accountability

Monthly meetings at the D Ward office to review progress.

A quarterly performance report based on mutually agreed benchmarks.

The report card to be shared with the media and the Chief Minister’s Office to ensure transparency.

Conclusion

These demands align fully with the broader Citizen Charter proposed by Breach Candy ALM and BCRF members. They reflect lived civic realities, not abstract policy goals.

We expect accountability — not assurances.

