BMC Elections 2026: NCP Promises Property Tax Waiver For Homes Up To 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards For Municipal School Students

NCP Promises Property Tax Waiver For Homes Up To 700 Sq Ft, Health Cards For Municipal School Students |

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for the 2026 Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, outlining a comprehensive vision to transform Mumbai into a "world-class, inclusive, and glorious city".

Under the leadership of NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the party has committed to prioritising social justice, development, and transparency while preserving the progressive legacy of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar.

The manifesto was released by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, party’s BMC poll coordination committee chief Nawab Malik, city unit working president Siddharth Kamble among others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The NCP has pledged a significant infrastructure overhaul, including the modernisation of roads, bridges, and flyovers, with a target to construct 500 km of new roads over the next five years.

Key economic hubs such as BKC, Worli, and the eastern suburbs will be further developed to create new employment centres.

The party also plans to implement an AI-powered 'Smart Traffic Signal' system and expand the CCTV and Wi-Fi networks under the Smart City initiative.

The manifesto promises 24/7 clean and free water supply for residents of old chawls and slums.

A 'Jal Samrudh Nagar Abhiyan' will be launched to improve conservation and distribution, aiming for 100 per cent Smart Water Meters by 2030.

To address waste, the NCP proposes a 'Zero Waste' policy, a 'Waste Credit Certificate System' to reward citizens for segregation, and a dedicated 'River Rejuvenation' campaign to clean Mumbai’s water bodies and prevent flooding.

Major healthcare reforms include converting municipal hospitals into 24/7 Arogya Kalyan Kendras (UHWC) with teleconsultation facilities and providing health cards to all municipal school students.

For education, the party aims to modernise schools with digital classrooms and AI-based technology, while establishing free study rooms and career guidance centres in every ward.

The party has promised to build schools in every ward for hearing and speech impaired students.

A primary highlight of the manifesto is the waiver of property tax for houses up to 700 square feet. The party plans to build 100,000 new affordable houses and accelerate the implementation of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes, providing slum dwellers with basic facilities and ownership.

To combat pollution, the NCP aims to make Mumbai a green city by planting 1 million trees and promoting electric buses and CNG vehicles. In terms of transportation, the party will coordinate with the central government to expand the Metro and Local train networks. Notably, they have promised full fare concessions for persons with disabilities (Divyang) in the Mumbai Metro.

The manifesto includes a 'Safe Mumbai' campaign for women, featuring increased police patrolling, dedicated helplines, and the construction of hostels for working women.

For the youth, the party intends to establish skill development centres in every ward and organise municipal-level job fairs and apprenticeship programs. The NCP concluded its announcement by urging Mumbaikars to vote for the 'Clock' symbol, framing it as a vote for a "bright future" and a commitment to maintaining the city’s social and cultural harmony.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)