BMC Elections 2026: NCP Unveils Manifesto Promising Housing, Infrastructure, Health, And Growth

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar–led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections at the MCA Lounge, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a strong focus on infrastructure, housing, basic amenities, and inclusive development, the party presented an ambitious roadmap aimed at improving the quality of life of Mumbaikars. The manifesto was released in the presence of NCP State President Sunil Tatkare, Mumbai election chief Nawab Malik, party leader Upali Chakankar, and MLA Sana Malik.

Property tax waiver and one lakh affordable homes form core housing promises

The manifesto promises a complete waiver of property tax for homes up to 700 square feet and the construction of one lakh new affordable houses in the city, along with fast-tracking slum rehabilitation schemes. Emphasising infrastructure development, the NCP has pledged to construct 500 kilometres of new roads over the next five years while modernising existing roads, bridges, and flyovers. Under the Smart City initiative, the party has proposed the expansion of CCTV networks, public Wi-Fi, and digital services, along with the development of business hubs such as BKC, Worli, and the eastern suburbs to strengthen Mumbai’s position as the country’s financial capital and generate new employment opportunities. Smart traffic signal systems supported by AI-based control centres and the opening up of internal road networks for better traffic management have also been proposed.

On water supply, the manifesto assures free water to old chawls and slum areas, along with a 24×7 clean and adequate water supply across the city. Measures such as preventing water leakage through modern technology, promoting water conservation and reuse, and implementing the ‘Jalsamruddha Nagar Abhiyan’ have been outlined. The party has also committed to introducing smart water meters in all wards by 2030 to improve water literacy and efficient distribution.

Addressing waste management, the NCP has proposed a ‘zero waste’ policy, expansion of recycling plants, strict enforcement of the plastic ban, and a river rejuvenation campaign to clean Mumbai’s drains and rivers. To tackle flooding during heavy rains, a new drainage system has been promised. The manifesto also includes an effective solid waste tax policy and a waste credit certificate system to reward citizens for sustainable waste segregation. Sanitation workers will be provided free housing and health insurance as per the 'Lad-Page' committee recommendations.

Advanced health centres, pandemic preparedness and mental health focus pledged

In the health sector, the party has promised advanced primary health centres in every ward, free medical check-ups, and preparedness for pandemics like Covid-19. Municipal hospitals will be upgraded into 24×7 Urban Health and Wellness Centres with diagnostic and tele-consultation facilities, supported by advanced dashboards for real-time hospital data. Health cards will be provided to students in municipal schools, while mental health, de-addiction counselling, and rehabilitation centres will be integrated under the ‘Arogya Sampanna Nagar’ initiative. The manifesto also addresses effective control of stray dogs and strict implementation of licensing for pet dogs.

Education reforms form another key pillar of the manifesto. The NCP has assured modernisation of municipal schools with digital classrooms, smart classrooms based on AI technology, free nutritious meals, well-equipped libraries, and free study centres with career guidance facilities in every ward. Partnerships with industries for vocational training at the secondary level have also been proposed.

On environmental sustainability, the party has pledged to transform Mumbai into a green city by planting 10 lakh trees and expanding public gardens. The manifesto promotes electric buses and CNG vehicles, air quality monitoring systems, and the ‘Climate Resilient Mumbai’ plan to combat climate change. Modern machinery will be used to make Mumbai dust-free.

Transport concessions for disabled, hawker coordination and safer footpaths proposed

In the transport sector, the NCP has promised full concessions for persons with disabilities in the Mumbai Metro and improved facilities for them. Special emphasis has been laid on keeping footpaths encroachment-free to ensure safe walking for persons with disabilities, children, students, and senior citizens. For effective implementation of the hawkers’ policy, the party has proposed the formation of citizen committees in every ward to coordinate with the municipal corporation and encroachment removal departments.

Women’s safety and empowerment have also been highlighted through proposals such as enhanced CCTV surveillance, helplines, increased police patrolling, and the construction of hostels for working women. For youth and employment, the manifesto promises job fairs and apprenticeship programmes at the municipal level, along with the development of Olympic-standard stadiums and youth clubs. In governance, the party has assured a 24×7 grievance redressal helpline, time-bound complaint resolution, full e-governance, and a corruption-free municipal administration.

Sunil Tatkare outlines inclusive vision of ‘Our Mumbai, Mumbai for All’

Addressing the media, Sunil Tatkare said Mumbai is a world-class city and the financial capital of the country, home to people from diverse languages and communities. He stated that the NCP is contesting the elections by taking all sections of society into confidence, with a clear vision of “Our Mumbai” and “Mumbai for All,” ensuring equal opportunities for the poor, middle class, and the affluent. He added that the party is committed to maintaining social harmony in the city based on the principles of freedom, equality, and fraternity through effective planning and public participation.

Tatkare also spoke about the broader political context, noting that after elections in 265 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state are being held. While the Mahayuti is contesting together in cities like Kolhapur and Jalgaon, and the BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting together in Mumbai, the NCP is contesting independently on 94 seats in the BMC elections. Responding to allegations regarding minority representation, Tatkare clarified that among the 94 candidates, 56 are Marathi-speaking, 21 are North Indians, 24 are Muslims, including candidates from Christian, Telugu, Tamil, and Bohra communities. He also informed that the party has fielded 50 women candidates, with representation including 17 OBC and 12 Scheduled Caste candidates, reaffirming the NCP’s commitment to social inclusion and secular values.

