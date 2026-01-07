'Only Mahayuti-Led BJP Can Restore Bhiwandi’s Lost Glory And Deliver Modern Infrastructure,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday mounted a blistering attack on the current civic dispensation in Bhiwandi. |

Bhiwandi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday mounted a blistering attack on the current civic dispensation in Bhiwandi, accusing it of ruining the city through years of misrule, and asserted that only a Mahayuti-led BJP mayor could restore the city’s lost glory and put it on the path of modern development.

Bhiwandi deserves Thane- and Navi Mumbai-like development, says CM

Addressing a massive “Vijay Sankalp Sabha” at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Fadnavis said Bhiwandi deserves the same infrastructure push that Thane and Navi Mumbai have received, and this would only be possible if the Mahayuti controls the Municipal Corporation.

The rulers who have enjoyed power for decades have disfigured this city. Bhiwandi needs a new face, and there is no alternative to the BJP for that transformation. That is why people have already sent six BJP corporators Unopposed he said.

The Chief Minister assured voters that once a Mahayuti mayor takes charge, all development proposals for Bhiwandi would receive swift approvals from the state government.

“Whatever development plan comes from a Mahayuti-led civic body will be cleared without delay,” he declared.

Taking a sharp dig at the outgoing regime, Fadnavis said Bhiwandi a city with a rich historical legacy once had 11 lakes, of which only five remain today, reflecting the neglect under the present rulers.

Those who treated the Municipal Corporation like an ATM have no vision for development. It is time to show them the door he said.

Metro Line-5 and road projects highlighted as Mahayuti achievements

Fadnavis highlighted major infrastructure projects initiated by the Mahayuti government, including concretisation of roads, metro connectivity and traffic decongestion works. He announced that Metro Line-5, connecting Thane to Bhiwandi, will have its first phase operational by 2027, while the Bhiwandi–Kalyan stretch will follow within the next two years. Plans for road widening, flyovers and underpasses have also been taken up to ease chronic traffic congestion.

The Chief Minister also assured that the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ will continue as long as he is in office.

We will not stop at Ladki Bahin. We will turn our sisters into ‘Lakhpati Didis’,” he said.

Mahayuti election manifesto released ahead of rally

Before the rally, the Mahayuti election manifesto was formally released by Adv. Madhavi Naik and MLA Dnyaneshwar Mhatre.

The event saw the presence of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, former Union minister Kapil Patil, MLA Mahesh Choughule, Teachers’ MLC Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, city BJP president Ravi Sawant, Shiv Sena city chief Shyam Patil, RPI city president Mahendra Gaikwad, along with all Mahayuti candidates and a large number of residents.

Concluding his address, Fadnavis urged voters to hand over the reins of Bhiwandi to the BJP, saying The BJP delivers what it promises. Give us the city’s mandate, and we will rebuild Bhiwandi.

