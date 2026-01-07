MRVC Commissions IIT Bombay To Conduct Comprehensive Financial Sustainability Study Of Mumbai Suburban Railway Across The MMR

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation | Facebook

Mumbai: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has commissioned a specialised bottom-up study through the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to assess the budgetary framework, cost structures, and long-term financial sustainability of the Mumbai Suburban Railway across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

IIT Bombay begins work; scheduled media briefing postponed without explanation

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has commenced work on the study, which will be made available to the public upon completion. In the interim, IIT Bombay had scheduled a press conference on January 7 to brief the media on the report; however, the conference was abruptly postponed until further notice, without any reason being communicated.

According to sources, work on the study is progressing at a rapid pace, and the report is expected to be released to the public soon after its completion.

The study aims to link infrastructure investment decisions with actual passenger movement patterns, fare structures, operating costs, and emerging service design choices. The objective is to create an evidence-based framework for operating suburban rail services that are both operationally efficient and financially viable.

Benchmarking suburban rail costs against metro systems

According to officials, the study will benchmark capital and operating expenditure of suburban rail systems against metro systems, analyse cost per passenger-kilometre, estimate payback periods, and assess energy consumption, maintenance cycles, and standardisation opportunities in rolling stock procurement and upkeep. It will also quantify the societal costs and benefits of Mumbai’s suburban railway system.

A key component of the exercise will be an examination of future revenue opportunities beyond fares, including innovative non-fare income streams. The study will also analyse modal choice behaviour and infrastructure arrangements that influence ridership levels and network efficiency.

The work has been structured around 16 working papers, each focusing on a specific aspect of suburban rail operations and economics. These papers will be developed in parallel and later consolidated to inform policy, investment, and operational decisions for Mumbai’s urban rail network.

Inputs expected for future capacity planning and service design

The final report is expected to provide inputs for future capacity planning, service design, and investment strategies aimed at ensuring that Mumbai’s suburban railway remains financially sustainable while meeting rising travel demand.

“The study is a structured effort to strengthen long-term planning for Mumbai’s urban rail network. The data-driven insights will focus on infrastructure performance and passenger movement needs, supporting future capacity enhancement and operational improvements across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Sunil G. Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, MRVC.

Sources said the study will also examine passenger transition patterns from non-AC to AC local trains and assess whether Mumbai’s suburban corridors are ready for full-scale AC operations. It will analyse whether a shift to all-AC services should be phased, identify corridors that could be prioritised, and evaluate the need to continue non-AC services alongside AC trains, keeping in view travel demand, affordability, and commuter preferences.

