 Mumbai Shocker: Goregaon Man Found Hanging At Home After Marital Dispute; Probe Underway
The deceased, identified as Shilesh Mishra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Santosh Nagar around 1:30 am, according to the Dindoshi Police. A neighbour, who sensed something was wrong, alerted the authorities after Mishra failed to respond to repeated calls.

Prathamesh Kharade Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
FPJ photo

Mumbai: A 35-year-old driver from Goregaon East allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, in what police suspect was an act of despair following prolonged marital problems.

The deceased, identified as Shilesh Mishra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Santosh Nagar around 1:30 am, according to the Dindoshi Police. A neighbour, who sensed something was wrong, alerted the authorities after Mishra failed to respond to repeated calls. Police officers who reached the spot discovered him hanging with a rope tied to the fan hook.

Mishra had been living alone after his wife left him nearly three months ago to stay with her parents. Despite repeated attempts to convince her to return, she had refused. Family members from both sides reportedly met earlier this week to discuss reconciliation, but the talks ended without resolution.

According to a report by India Today, Mishra appeared deeply upset after the meeting. He returned home and allegedly took the extreme step later that night. His relatives, who live nearby, rushed to the scene upon hearing the news.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination at a civic hospital. No suicide note was reportedly found so far and further investigations are underway to confirm the exact cause behind the death. Preliminary findings point towards depression triggered by domestic distress.

Mumbai Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacked Over Love Affair In Kalachowki, Assailant Dies By...
article-image

Woman Attacked By Lover After Breakup

In a separate incident the same day, a 24-year-old woman in Kalachowki was brutally attacked in broad daylight by her ex-boyfriend, identified as Sonu Barai, who later took his own life.

Police said the couple had broken up around ten days ago, after which Barai had allegedly been trying to patch up. When the woman refused to reconcile, he confronted her near a local nursing home and launched a violent attack using a sharp object.

Local residents rushed the critically injured woman to the hospital, while Barai reportedly inflicted fatal injuries on himself soon after. He was declared dead upon arrival.

The Kalachowki Police have recorded statements of eyewitnesses and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The woman remains in critical condition.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

