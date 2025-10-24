Maharashtra News: 48-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Alibag Linked To ₹4.12 Crore Government Fraud Case; 2 Booked For Abetment

Alibag police register FIR against two men for abetment to suicide in a Rs 4.12 crore government fraud case | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Alibag police have booked two men for abetment to suicide after their co-accused in a financial fraud case, a 48-year-old man identified as Jyotiram Varude, allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Alibag. Varude had travelled to the coastal town to meet the duo in connection with an earlier Rs 4.12 crore government fraud case.

Previous Charges of Cheating Linked to Government Funds

According to police, Varude, a resident of Mangaon, and the two accused from Alibag had previously been booked under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly defrauding the government of Rs 4.12 crore.

Details of the Suicide and Initial Investigation

Police said Varude arrived in Alibag on October 12 and was staying with relatives at Vidyanagar when he reportedly consumed poison around 12.38 a.m. He began vomiting soon after, following which his wife and son rushed him to Civil Hospital, Alibag. Despite treatment, he succumbed on October 20 at around 6.27 a.m.

Recovery of Suicide Note Leads to FIR Against Accused

Hospital authorities informed the police, and an accidental death report was initially registered under Section 194 of the BNS. However, during the subsequent inquiry, police recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Varude, stating that he took the step due to mental distress caused by the earlier cheating case.

Fresh FIR Registered for Abetment to Suicide

Based on the note and a complaint lodged by Varude’s wife, police have now registered a fresh FIR against the two men under Sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Alibag Police Statement on Alleged Mental Harassment

“The deceased’s wife has alleged that the accused mentally harassed her husband, which drove him to take the extreme step,” said a police officer from Alibag Police Station.

