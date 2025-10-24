Malad Link Road Fire: Call Centre Gutted In Level-2 Blaze; Non-Functional Safety System Under Scanner

A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial building on Link Road, Malad West, around the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. | Representational Image

A major fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Four Dimensions commercial building on Link Road, Malad West, late Wednesday night. Fire officials said the building’s non-operational fire-fighting system and glass façade hindered operations, but the blaze was eventually doused without any injuries.

The fire destroyed the call centre’s computers, accessories, and server room, officials confirmed.

Level-2 Blaze at Four Dimensions Building

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted around 12:47 a.m. on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It was classified as a Level-2 blaze, prompting a large-scale response that included: Seven fire engines, Four jumbo water tankers, Two turntable ladders, One 108 ambulance, One divisional fire officer, Two additional divisional fire officers, Four senior station officers

Fire Confined to Fifth Floor Call Centre

The blaze was confined to the electric wiring, wooden furniture, partitions, false ceiling, computers, and server room of a call centre spread across approximately 15,000 sq. ft.

“Firefighters faced challenges due to the building’s glass façade and had to break portions of it to ventilate smoke and heat,” said a fire official.

The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished by 9 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, as staff members evacuated immediately after the fire broke out. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause, though the exact reason will be confirmed after investigation.

Building’s Fire System Found Non-Operational

Purshottam Sandikar, Divisional Fire Officer, confirmed that the building’s fire-fighting system was non-functional during the incident.

“Further action, including a showcause notice, will follow after the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MFB has issued a notice to JNS Business Center in Jogeshwari (West) for a non-functional fire system following a Level-III fire there on Thursday morning. The civic body plans to disconnect the building’s water and electricity supply as part of enforcement measures.

City Records 4,500–5,000 Fire Incidents Annually

According to officials, the MFB receives around 4,500 to 5,000 fire-related cases annually. This year alone, Mumbai has seen a surge in major fire incidents, especially during the Diwali weekend.

From October 20 to 22, the city reported 187 minor and major fire incidents many caused by electrical short circuits and LPG cylinder explosions. During Diwali 2024, 140 fire cases were recorded in just three days.

Fire Data and Common Causes

Between January and October 2024, 47 fire incidents were caused by gas cylinder blasts, leading to 23 injuries and seven fatalities.

A senior civic official said:

“Nearly 60% of city fires result from faulty electrical circuits. We’re exploring preventive measures, including mandatory electrical audits, similar to fire audits. A proposal will soon be sent to the state government, as the BMC currently lacks the legal authority to enforce such checks.”

He added that awareness drives have been launched to prevent gas leak-related fires.

No. of Fire Incidents in Mumbai

Year Cases

2019- 5,880

2020- 4,354

2021-4,121

2022-4,417

2023-5,074

2024-5,301

Major fire incidents in 2025

January 25: Level 3 fire at Khadakpada furniture market, Goregaon East; extinguished after 10 hours.

February 11: Major fire at Oshiwara furniture market, Jogeshwari West.

February 16: Fire in a high-rise building at Masjid Bunder; 2 deaths and 7 injuries.

April 27: Major fire at an ED office, Fort.

April 29: Level 4 fire at Croma showroom, Link Square Mall, Bandra West; extinguished after 22 hours.

June 14: Cylinder explosion at a food store on Cadel Road, Mahim West; 1 death and 7 injuries.

July 18: Gas cylinder explosion in Bharat Nagar chawl, Bandra East; building collapse injuring 15 people.

September 24: Gas cylinder blast at a catering kitchen in Kandivali; 6 women died, 1 man injured.