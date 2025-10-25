Palghar Tragedy: 2 Men Killed As Speeding Ambulance Rams Motorcycle Near Nilamati Village; Driver Injured, Case Registered

Two men died after a government ambulance rammed their motorcycle in Nilamati village, Palghar | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Two men were killed in a fatal road accident after their motorcycle was hit head-on by a speeding ambulance near Nilamati village in Mokhada taluka on Thursday night. The ambulance driver also sustained injuries in the collision.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Anil Sitaram Kharpade and Chintaman Krishna Kirdikire, both residents of the area. The accident occurred around 8:15 pm on October 24 when the government ambulance was travelling from Jawhar towards Nashik at high speed.

Ambulance Driver Allegedly Rash

According to the Mokhada police, the ambulance driver, Ramesh Ramrao Barde (45), allegedly drove rashly and ignored traffic rules while negotiating a sharp curve near Nilamati village. He lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the oncoming motorcycle coming from the Nashik side.

Fatal Injuries

The impact was severe, leaving both motorcyclists with fatal internal and external injuries. They died on the spot. The ambulance driver also suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Also Watch:

Case Registered Against Ambulance Driver

A case has been registered against driver Barde under relevant sections for rash and negligent driving causing death, confirmed Assistant Police Inspector Premnath Dhole of Mokhada Police Station. Police said the driver will be taken into custody after his medical treatment is completed. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/