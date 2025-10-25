Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Gangster Arun Gawli’s Son Mahesh Gawli In Cheating Case | File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to gangster Arun Gawli's son Mahesh Gawli, booked in connection with a cheating case registered with the NM Joshi Marg police station.

The case was filed by Naina Devlekar, who alleged that Bhakti Kandarkar – an acquaintance – had offered her an investment opportunity in the firm she worked for, promising a monthly interest rate of 10%. Another accused, Akshay Kandarkar, also made her the same offer.

Devlekar claimed that, due to persistent follow-ups, she was persuaded to invest Rs 1.04 crore.

Payments Defaulted And Cheques Dishonoured

Over a period of 2–3 years, on several occasions, the informant and her husband demanded repayment of the invested amount along with interest. However, the accused avoided making any payments. Cheques issued by the accused were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

The prosecution stated that from the amount invested by Devlekar, Kandarkar invested Rs 48.50 lakh in a proposed land sale transaction in Oundhe village, Lonavala. Additionally, an agreement-cum-memorandum of understanding was signed between Devlekar’s husband, Mangesh and Mahesh for the sale of land at the same location in Oundhe.

Investigation revealed that Mahesh had received Rs13 lakh in his bank account from Kandarkar.

Court Cites Suspicious Transactions And Necessity Of Investigation

While seeking anticipatory bail, Mahesh claimed that he was not involved in the transaction between the accused and the informant and her husband.

The court noted, “After perusal of the documents it appears that land belonged to Hausabai Vishnu Gaikwad and Shantabai Vishnu Gaikwad and through special power of attorney they sold it in favour of the parents of this applicant. However, the father of applicant Arun Gawli has executed two power of attorneys at two different times in favour of his wife and son i.e. present applicant.”

The court concluded, “In view of the huge invested amount and suspicious transactions between the accused and applicant, I am of the view that the presence of applicant for the purpose of investigation is necessary with the police, in absence thereof he cannot conclude it whether there is any active role of the applicant in the present crime or not.”

