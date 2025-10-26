 'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said that the error is not negligence but an “insult to the state's pride and history.” The Dadar Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 is located between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk. The stretch up to Acharya Atre Chowk was inaugurated in May 2025.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad has strongly criticised the Maharashtra government for the spelling mistakes in the English names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on signboards of Mumbai Metro 3's Dadar Station. Slamming the government, she said that the error is not negligence but an “insult to the state's pride and history.”

Taking to to her official social media handle on X, she wrote, "This Maharashtra-hating government has once again played a game with Maharashtra’s pride." Adding to it, she said that the spelling mistake is an insult to Shivaji lovers and Ambedkar lovers worldwide.

The Dadar Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is located between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk. The stretch up to Acharya Atre Chowk was inaugurated in May 2025, while the final phase from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade was opened in October 2025.

Coming back to Varsha Gaikwad's post, she further called out the Mahayuti government in the state, which, on one hand, uses the names of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar for political gain. On the other hand, these great figures are insulted.

"Why does the BJP government repeatedly insult the great figures who represent Maharashtra’s identity?" she questioned.

Taking a dig at the state government, Gaikwad added, "The government that changes the names of districts and places for its own politics should first write the names of our great figures correctly," and demanded correction of the spellings.

Congress Accuses BJP Of ‘Corporate Hindutva’ Over Metro Station Naming

Last week, the Maharashtra Congress alleged that the BJP’s brand of Hindutva had become “corporate and profit-driven,” as several stations on the Mumbai Metro Line 3 have been named after corporate entities. The party added that sacred names and national icons were being “sold for money” and political gains.

Referring to the Mumbai Metro stations, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that the BJP’s “corporate Hindutva” had reduced deities and national figures to mere marketing tools.

At a press conference, Sawant pointed out that several Metro stations in the city have been renamed after corporate entities, including Kotak Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak, HDFC Life Mahalaxmi, and Nippon India MF Acharya Atre.

