Maharashtra Launches State-Level Programmes to Commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi |

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra launched the state-level programmes for 'Hind Di Chadar – Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji 350th Shaheedi Shatabdi Samagam' at Yogi Sabhagraha, Dadar, on Saturday .

About The Event

The day-long event that marked the beginning of the anniversary celebrations brought together faith, culture, and history under one roof. The day began with karyashalas (workshops) of Sindhi Samaj, Sikh Samaj, and Maharashtra Gurudwara Committees.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the devotional song, posters, and commemorative booklet that were unveiled by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Sant Gyani Harnam Singhji Khalsa, chairman, Damdami Taksal and pradhan, Sant Samaj; Girish Mahajan, cabinet minister, Government of Maharashtra; eminent saints, dignitaries, and representatives from Sikh and Sindhi communities across Maharashtra, were present at the ceremony. Sufi singer, Dr Satinder Sartaaj, who has written, composed, and sung the devotional song dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, was also present at the function.

In his address to the audience, Fadnavis emphasised the timeless relevance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib's supreme sacrifice and message of universal brotherhood. He highlighted that the Guru's life embodies fearlessness, religious freedom, and the spirit of sacrifice for humanity. The Chief Minister assured complete support of the state government in ensuring that this historic commemoration becomes a grand success.

Sant Gyani Harnam Singh Ji Khalsa, in his spiritual discourse, blessed the gathering and urged everyone to spread Guru Sahib’s teachings far and wide.

The programme marks the beginning of a series of three major Gurmat Samagams to be organised at Nagpur, Nanded, and Mumbai (MMR Region), under the aegis of the Maharashtra State Level Organising Committee.

A major focus of the event was the commitment to ensure widespread awareness and publicity so that the glorious history and unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib reaches every household, especially the younger generations and all Indians, inspiring them with the Guru’s eternal values of faith, courage, and humanity, said Bal Malkit Singh, Nimantrak – State Level Organising Committee and executive chairman – Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, government of Maharashtra.

Singh reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every effort is made to spread Guru Sahib’s message of truth and unity through cultural, educational, and spiritual programmes across the State.

