'We Will Make The Indrayani River Clean And Pure Again,' Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to make the Indrayani River pollution-free, stating that all concerned departments MIDC, PMRDA, PCMC, PMDA, and the Environment Department will work together to ensure the project’s success.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Bhaktanivas (devotees’ accommodation) and ghat development, along with the inauguration of a health check-up center in Alandi, Shinde said, “Whatever it takes, we will do it. I have already instructed the Environment Department accordingly. Everyone must contribute to making the Indrayani clean and pure once again.”

Warkari Sampradaya: The Soul of Maharashtra

The event was attended by Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Minister Bharat Gogawale, former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, and several spiritual leaders, including Yogi Niranjannath, Guru Shantinath Maharaj, and Chaitanya Londhe Maharaj. Trustees, office-bearers, and hundreds of devotees were also present.

Expressing his deep connection with the Warkari tradition, Shinde said, “The Warkari Sampradaya is the soul of Maharashtra’s culture. Whatever work we do carries the blessings of saints and Lord Pandurang. During the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, I attended the inauguration of the golden dome and main entrance. Returning to Alandi always feels like coming home.”

DPR for Pollution Control Project Underway

The Deputy CM said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Indrayani pollution control project is underway and that MIDC will complete it soon.

“In the past, people used to bathe in the Indrayani. We must restore that purity,” he added.

Highlighting development efforts for Alandi, Shinde said, “The proposal for the Dnyanpeeth has been sent to the Central Government, and the State stands fully behind the people of Alandi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also firmly supporting the Warkari community.”

₹25 Crore Sanctioned for Bhaktanivas Project

Shinde announced an immediate sanction of ₹25 crore for the Bhaktanivas project, saying, “I work fast — no delay, only on-the-spot decisions.”

‘Faith, Tradition, and Culture Are the Mahayuti’s Strength’

Speaking about the government’s broader initiatives, Shinde said, “The Mahayuti government respects faith, tradition, and culture. Restoration work on forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is ongoing, and the inclusion of 12 forts from Maharashtra in the UNESCO list is a matter of pride.”

Emphasizing the importance of combining health and spirituality, Shinde said, “As Chief Minister, I raised the limit of the state health scheme from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Warkari Bhavans are being constructed in most talukas. Maharashtra is the first state to accord ‘State Mother’ status to the cow.”

Directives for Water Supply and Road Repairs

Addressing local issues, Shinde directed officials to expedite Alandi’s water supply scheme.

“Alandi receives water only once in four days. I will provide the required funds, and the Collector must ensure speedy approval,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Shinde added, “Before the Wari begins, all roads in this area will be repaired and beautified. The Urban Development Department has already sanctioned ₹1 crore for this purpose. Let’s continue to maintain the pace of Maharashtra’s progress.”