Maharashtra News: MSRTC Launches Statewide Campaign On Sleeper Bus Safety After Kurnool Tragedy

Mumbai: MSRTC Launches Sleeper Bus Safety Drive After Kurnool Fire Tragedy | Representational Image | X (@marinebharat)

In the wake of the tragic Kurnool bus fire in Andhra Pradesh, which claimed 20 lives, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has launched a statewide public awareness campaign to educate passengers about sleeper bus safety.

‘Sleeper Bus Passenger Safety Guidelines’ Initiative

Titled “Sleeper Bus Passenger Safety Guidelines,” the initiative aims to ensure travelers understand essential safety measures including identifying emergency exits and responding effectively during accidents or fires.

According to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, many fatalities occur because passengers are unaware of exit routes or proper emergency protocols.

Sarnaik said, “Sleeper buses offer comfort, but ignoring safety rules can be deadly. If passengers remain vigilant, such tragedies can be prevented. Only an alert passenger can ensure a safe journey.”

Awareness Through Pamphlets and Videos

As part of the campaign, MSRTC is distributing pamphlets and short informational videos in Marathi and English, highlighting safety features such as emergency doors and roof hatches.

Authorities have also instructed private bus operators to strictly comply with these safety standards, while regular inspections will ensure that all emergency equipment remains functional.

Safety Briefings Made Mandatory

According to the minister, drivers and conductors have been instructed to clearly explain emergency procedures to passengers at the start of every sleeper bus journey.

They must inform passengers where the emergency door and emergency window are located and demonstrate how to use them. Additionally, passengers should be made aware of what actions to take and what to avoid during an emergency to ensure their safety.

Advanced Safety Measures on the Horizon

MSRTC is also exploring advanced safety technologies, including smoke detectors, automatic fire suppression systems, and fire-retardant interiors for new buses, to further enhance passenger safety.

Do’s and Don’ts for Sleeper Bus Passengers

Do’s

Pay attention to the driver or conductor’s safety briefing before departure.

Inform the driver or conductor immediately if you notice smoke, burning wires, or overheating.

Report any safety hazard to transport authorities or emergency services (dial 100, 108, or the fire department).

Keep the main door and emergency exits clear at all times.

Familiarize yourself with all exit routes and safety tools upon boarding.

Locate and learn how to use the emergency hammer.

Stay calm and act quickly during emergencies.

Extinguish fire on clothing using water or a blanket if it occurs.

Crawl low if smoke fills the bus and move toward the nearest exit.

Remain alert, especially during night travel.

Don’ts

Don’t block emergency exits or doors with luggage or personal items.

Don’t ignore safety instructions or signs inside the bus.

Don’t panic — it can cause confusion and delay evacuation.

Don’t try to save belongings during an emergency — your safety comes first.

Don’t carry flammable materials, firecrackers, or petroleum products on board.

Don’t tamper with emergency tools or equipment.

Don’t stand near or obstruct the driver’s view or movement.

Don’t delay reporting any unusual smells, smoke, or fire hazards.