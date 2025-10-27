 'In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Land': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude For Opportunity To Host India Maritime Week 2025 In Mumbai | VIDEO
India Maritime Week 2025 commenced in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasising Maharashtra's vital role in bolstering India's maritime strength, while welcoming delegates and thanking the Government of India.

Manasi Kamble
Monday, October 27, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Mumbai: The inaugural session of India Maritime Week 2025 was held in Mumbai with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighting the state’s crucial role in strengthening India’s maritime power.

Addressing delegates, industry leaders, and global representatives, Fadnavis extended a warm welcome to participants and expressed gratitude to the Government of India for selecting Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as the host for this year’s event.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj recognised the strategic and trade importance of the ocean, and I thank the Indian government for the opportunity to host India Maritime Week on this very land.”

CM Fadnavis emphasised Maharashtra’s long-standing contribution to India’s maritime development, stating that the state’s ports, including Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), have been instrumental in shaping India’s economic growth.

Fadnavis also noted that Maharashtra contributes significantly to the country’s container traffic, strengthening its position as a maritime hub and a gateway for international trade.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to working closely with the Centre to enhance port infrastructure, coastal connectivity, and logistics efficiency, aligning with India’s vision of becoming a global maritime leader.

'Vadhvan Port To Be Among World’s Top 10': Amit Shah After Inaugurating India Maritime Week In...
article-image

India Maritime Week 2025 brings together government officials, industry experts, investors, and representatives from various countries to discuss sustainable port development, blue economy growth, and emerging technologies in maritime logistics.

The event serves as a platform for collaboration and investment, showcasing India’s progress in port modernisation, shipbuilding, and coastal economic development.

