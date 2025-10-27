 Enrique Iglesias Set To Meet SRK, Eat Indian Food & Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of His Mumbai Concert 2025: Know More
Enrique Iglesias Set To Meet SRK, Eat Indian Food & Visit Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of His Mumbai Concert 2025: Know More

Having often expressed his admiration for Bollywood, Enrique Iglesias is expected to meet none other than Shah Rukh Khan and his family members, including Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Mumbai is buzzing once again, and this time, it’s for one of the world’s biggest pop sensations, Enrique Iglesias. The Grammy-winning singer, famously known as the King of Latin Pop, is making his grand return to India after more than a decade. Fans who grew up swooning to ‘Hero’ and ‘Bailamos’ can finally rejoice, because Enrique is all set to perform live in Mumbai after 21 long years!

Enrique to meet Shah Rukh Khan and family

Enrique’s third trip to India is more than just a concert – sources reveal that the pop icon plans to soak in every bit of Mumbai’s energy. Having often expressed his admiration for Bollywood, the singer is expected to meet none other than Shah Rukh Khan and his family members, including Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, as reported by Zoom

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood's fashion queens Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora are reportedly on the guest list for the concert, making it one of the most talked-about nights of the season.

From Vada Pav to Butter Chicken — Enrique’s Indian feast

The singer will be welcomed with a lavish spread of Indian classics, designed to give him a true taste of desi flavours. On the menu are fan favourites like butter chicken, spicy curries, rajma chawal, aloo parathas, and Mumbai’s iconic vada pav.

A source from the catering team revealed to India Today that Enrique’s backstage menu has been curated with both indulgence and sustainability in mind, featuring gourmet milks, herbal teas, coconut water, fruit bars, pastries, and yoghurt served in eco-friendly containers.

The source added, "The team is sparing no expense to ensure Enrique Iglesias enjoys the finest culinary offerings Mumbai has to offer, potentially collaborating with a celebrity chef for his visit." This dedication reflects the warmth and hospitality Indian culture is known for."

Exploring Mumbai like a local

When he’s not performing, Enrique plans to explore South Mumbai, soaking in its heritage charm. His itinerary reportedly includes visits to Colaba Causeway, the Gandhi Museum, and the Siddhivinayak Temple, allowing him to experience Mumbai’s mix of spirituality and street culture.

Furthermore, the singer is planning to extend his stay in India and wants to visit the Taj Mahal, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Big night: Enrique Iglesias live in Mumbai

Fans can catch the Latin pop superstar live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, the same venue where he performed in 2004. According to District, the concert begins at 6:30 pm and runs till 10 pm, with gates closing at 8 pm.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added after tickets for the first date sold out. General Access tickets reportedly start at ₹7,000, while VIP passes go for ₹14,000, available on the online ticketing platform District by Zomato.

With a massive production team of 60 members, a menu fit for royalty, and a Bollywood-meets-Latin-pop crossover in the making, Enrique Iglesias’ return to Mumbai is set to be one of a kind.

