'Pay Extra For Peaceful Travel': Netizens React As Commuter Compares Rates Between AC Local Train vs Mumbai Metro 3

Mumbai: With the launch of the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), commuting between North and South Mumbai has become more convenient. However, many Mumbaikars are now debating the cost difference between the newly opened metro and the city’s existing AC local trains.

Andheri to Churchgate

(25 days a month to & from work)



AC Local Train = Rs 1,335/- monthly pass



A Mumbai commuter, named Zoru Bhathena, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a comparison of his daily travel expenses from Andheri to Churchgate. According to his post, travelling 25 days a month on an AC local train costs around Rs 1,335 with a monthly pass, while using Mumbai Metro Line 3 for the same distance costs about Rs 3,500 per month.

His post quickly gained traction and Mumbai commuters compared the costs against comfort and accessibility. Some also spoke on the low frequency of the AC local trains as compared to the Metro, while some admitted that the fare of the Metro is reasonable.

Netizens React

One user highlighted the frequesncy of the AC trains vs the Metro and said, "AC trains are less frequent than the Metro. Metro naturally will have lower crowds than normal AC trains. The crowding will lessen in AC trains in few months as it is cheaper and faster to move in Metro."

Another user added that, "Metro 3 still good as there's very little walking to do to reach office.."

Commuters added with respect to the infrastructure provided the fare is reasonbly priced. “AC local train is charging Re 1/km and Metro is charging Re 2/km. Re 2 is also low considering the infra created. This is not that big an issue as compared to lower best buses, poor road conditions and corrupt corporation,” wrote the commuters.

Another highlighted that the objective of the Metro Line 3 is to bring people out of Ola and Uber and said, "For regular traveling (long distance) comman man A3 line is not suitable. Objective of A3 is to bring people out of ola and uber into metro. Also 1st class people somewhat."

"It’s good. Let all those taking uber/ola or driving long distances switch to metro. They want comfort, ready to pay premium. Reduce traffic on roads, public buses move faster. AC coach crowding issue is actually ticketless travel, which Western Railway seems least bothered with."

A user added, "The metro fare is what it takes me to reach Andheri stn from Mahakali. Which changes the equation completely. Plus AC plus a seat."

Highlighting the frequency, a user said, "metros are frequent and ac locals appears once in an hour."

A user also said that he would be ready to pay premium price for peaceful trave, "Tbh I would pay that premium. Many would happily. The very concept of first class and second class is this. Pay extra money for peaceful travel."

