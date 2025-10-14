From ₹ 900 To ₹ 90: Mumbaikar Calls Mumbai Metro 3 'Biggest Upgrade' As Travelling From CSMT T2 To Grant Road Cuts Cost | Check Viral Post

Mumbaikar Calls Mumbai Metro 3 'biggest upgrade' As Travelling From CSMT T2 To Grant Road Cuts Cost |

Mumbai: As the final stretch of the Mumbai Metro 3 was inaugurated on October 8, a commuter shared his experience on social media, as Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport T2 to his home in Grant Road just cost him Rs 90 as compared to Rs 800-900 charged by Ola or Uber.

This final section between Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade has completed the 33.5 km Metro corridor, drastically cutting travel time across North Mumbai and South Mumbai.

Coming back to the social media post shared by the commuter, he also added that he reached to Grant Road metro station from T2 exit in about 35-40 mins at Rs 60, adding that he then took a short 10-15 minute local cab ride to Cumbulla Hill for Rs 30.

Calling it a biggest upgrade for Mumbai in years, he added, "Never imagined I would reach home from airport in an hour at Rs 90."

Comparing with the price on same route by Uber or Ola, he said, "Usually pay Rs 800-900 to Uber or Ola for the same route (via sealink) with all that chaos."

T2 Mumbai Airport to home in 60 mins for ₹90 💥



The biggest upgrade for Mumbai in years has to be the new Metro 3 Aqua Line connecting via both airport terminals T1 and T2.



Reached from T2 exit to Grant Road metro station in about 35-40 mins (₹60), then a short 10-15 min… pic.twitter.com/PzRKFOaN8A — Sagar Paleja 🇮🇳 (@smartspendcode) October 13, 2025

Netizens reaction on the post

Calling it a great achievement towards Mumbai infrastructure, a user commented saying, "the Metro line 3 connects a busy working district, Airport-T/2, Airport-T1 , Marketing hub, Mumbai’s devotional place, All three major Railway hubs, -Last point of Mumbai."

Another added, "Wait until you bring 4 bottles of duty free Alcohol bottles and they send you back cause it’s not allowed to be carried." According to the FAQ on the Maha Mumbai Metro, "Sealed liquor bottles can be carried in Metro trains but consumption is strictly prohibited."

One user hoped Bengaluru which is marred by heavy traffic gets inspired by this, "Mumbai sure is upping its game… hope Bengaluru is noticing and getting inspired as the city is in sorry state of mess."

Some other user also highlighted and questioned the inconvenience if a family has to travel with huge bags to the metro station, he said, "A curious query: do u have a bulky 15 kg (check-in bag) + 7 kg cabin bag with u? Do they allow us to carry 2 bags per person from airport metro stn? With a family of 4, I doubt the convenience of carrying 8 bags (1 check in & 1 cabin bag/laptop) to the metro, instead of a car."

Mumbai Metro 3 time and fare

The schedule of the Mumbai Metro 3 has been designed to accommodate both early and late commuters. The first train from Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade departs at 5:55 am, allowing passengers an early start to their day. The last service leaves at 10:30 pm, reaching the terminal stations by around 11:25 pm. Trains operate at a frequency of every five minutes, ensuring smooth and timely travel across the entire route. The fares are set to be affordable for commuters. The minimum fare starts at Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 70 for the entire journey one way.

