 From Worli To BKC, Mumbai Leads The Branded Residence Boom As Country Ranks Sixth Globally: Knight Frank Report
Mumbai continues to dominate India’s branded residence landscape, leading cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune, according to The Residence Report 2025 by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India. The report revealed that India ranks sixth globally in live branded residential projects, contributing 4% to the global supply.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
SoBo Skyline | Representative Image

The city’s luxury property market, home to branded residences by global hospitality names such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, has been a key driver of India’s position in this fast-growing segment. Developers in Mumbai are increasingly tying up with international hotel and lifestyle brands to cater to the city’s elite homebuyers seeking exclusivity and prestige.

India Among Top 10 for Upcoming Branded Projects

India also secured the tenth position globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residential projects, accounting for 2% of future supply among 83 surveyed nations. The Knight Frank report highlighted that the number of branded residence schemes worldwide has grown from 169 in 2011 to 611 in 2025, with units expected to exceed 162,000 by 2030.

Hotel brands continue to dominate this category, making up 83% of current projects, though this share may fall slightly to around 80% in the coming years.

Mumbai’s Luxury Market Reflects Global Trends

According to Liam Bailey, Global Head of Research at Knight Frank, the sector’s momentum has accelerated since 2023, driven by the rising appetite for branded living and developers’ push for premium positioning.

“Mumbai has become a natural magnet for branded homes due to its high concentration of wealthy buyers and growing demand for luxury experiences,” the report noted.

Neighbourhoods like Worli, Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and Mahalaxmi are among the top destinations for branded residential projects, where global names collaborate with Indian developers to offer world-class amenities and design.

Global Shift Towards the East

The report also observed a gradual eastward shift in branded residence development. While North America remains the dominant market, its share of projects is shrinking, from 32.7% to 26.2% of upcoming developments. Meanwhile, the Middle East, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is witnessing rapid expansion, holding 26.7% of pipeline projects.

In Asia-Pacific, India and Thailand continue to show strong growth, though the region’s overall share is expected to stabilise. Developers are now targeting new growth markets in the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, driven by a global demand for luxury lifestyle real estate.

Future Outlook: Rise of Standalone Branded Residences

Knight Frank’s report pointed to a rising preference for standalone branded residences over hotel-linked developments, with North America, the Middle East, and India leading this shift.

Although fashion, automobile, and sports brands are entering the space, hotel brands still dominate 80% of the market. Mumbai, with its evolving skyline and luxury-driven consumer base, remains one of the most significant contributors to this trend, cementing its position as India’s branded residence capital.

