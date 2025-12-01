Mumbai Masala: Sunny, Sandy & Satiating | CANVA (Representative Image)

Went to the Mafatlal Hindu swimming pool and boating club at Chowpatty Seaface the other day. The place is being done up elegantly. It's a mostly Gujju joint with the open-air restaurant serving mainly vegetarian stuff. You can munch delectable kesar jalebis, fresh fafdas, superb batata wadas under large beach umbrellas as you soak in the glorious sunset. The catering is done by Aparna's, who are known for their superlative food.

Installation of giant wheel underway for the Mahim fair, the annual 10-day festival, which will begin from December 5 | SALMAN ANSARI

Big B's Surprise Restro Visit

Last Thursday evening, the patrons digging into their masala dosas, paniyarams and Brahmin idlis at Arya Bhavan opposite the Matunga railway station (CR) were taken by a huge surprise when no less a person than Amitabh Bachchan walked into the restaurant. Soon, a big crowd gathered and restaurateur P Muthuswamy was simply in a daze as to how to serve the legend.

While the staff and police managed the crazed crowd, Muthuswamy personally attended to the actor. Big B had spicy rasam wada, yummy bisibele bath, crisp rava dosa and hot filter kaapi in a brass dawra tumbler. A few weeks ago, Amitabh had visited Cafe Madras, which is also in Matunga. Incidentally, Muthuswamy, ever clad in white mundu and bush shirt, came to Mumbai several years ago from a small village in Tamil Nadu, with a dream of making it big. Today, he owns a chain of hugely popular south Indian vegetarian restaurants spread across Mumbai. The secret of his success lies in the quality of the dishes, honest prices and decent service.

Mumbaikars Become Voice For The Voiceless

The number of animal lovers in Mumbai appears to be growing by leaps and bounds, which shows that the city continues to be a compassionate metropolis. The recent judgments of the Supreme Court with regard to stray dogs and the Bombay High Court 's orders on pigeon feeding have activated thousands of these angels. Recently, thousands of Mumbaikars sent letters to the Supreme Court to protest against its recent order on strays at institutional places. Versova and Bandra witnessed impressive marches. Notably, senior inspector Kudalkar is playing a crucial role in guiding animal lovers, who are constantly targeted by cold-hearted and ill-informed persons.

Tailpiece

If last Friday was Black Friday, what about the following Saturday? Well, broke Saturday!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

