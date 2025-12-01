Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Hyderabad-Bound Express Train After Falling Between Platform & Tracks At Dadar Station | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 58-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh died after falling from a moving express train she had boarded to use a toilet at Dadar railway station.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 2.23pm on November 27 on platform 10 of Central Railway. The Dadar Railway Police filed an accidental death report the same day. Police identified the woman as a visitor who had come to Mumbai with her son. She lived in Andhra Pradesh, while her husband works as a cook on a ship and stays in London.

Station officials said the woman could not locate a washroom on the platform and entered a long-distance express train to use its toilet. The train was bound for Hyderabad. A relative earlier claimed the woman was a UK citizen, but senior police inspector Anil Kadam denied it, saying only her husband lives abroad.

He said her son and other relatives have been informed. Police said the woman and her son had been staying in Ambernath during their visit and had toured Haji Ali and other locations. They were heading back to Ambernath when she felt the need to use a toilet on the platform. After using the facility inside the train, her son alighted safely.

As she attempted to get down, the train began to move. She slipped into the gap between the platform and the tracks and was run over. Her son shouted for help, alerting the officials. She was taken to Sion Hospital, where she died two hours later, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/