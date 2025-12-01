Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action

Chandivali Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Crime, Urge Police Action |

Mumbai: The Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association (CCWA), a collective of residents, has urged the police to restore order to the area, while citing issues like “rising assaults, surge in sophisticated cyber fraud, menace of illegal open bars and increase in thefts and vandalism”.

Underlining that “peace and security of Chandivali are under severe threat”, the CCWA wrote to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Zone 10. They have demanded that the police take non-cognisable (NC) complaints with more seriousness and also enhance late-night patrolling near the housing societies.

A significant concern raised by the CCWA was the “worrying rise in aggressive confrontations and minor assaults within housing societies”. The letter highlighted that attempts by office-bearers to enforce society rules are increasingly attracting threats and physical abuse.

Citing the assault on the office-bearers of the Castle Rock Society in Powai's Hiranandani Gardens, the association urged the police to issue clear directives to local stations to take NC offences with more seriousness. “We request that the NC complaints be treated with necessary seriousness so that they act as a deterrent and prevent escalation to cognisable offences involving serious harm or criminal intimidation,” said CCWA founder Mandeep Singh Makkar.

The letter further said that the residents are grappling with an “exponential increase" in cyber frauds, including digital arrest, bogus investment schemes and card cloning scams. Flagging “significant financial losses”, the association has asked the Mumbai police to strengthen coordination between local police stations and the zonal cyber cell for freezing of defrauded funds within the 'golden hour'. It also called for joint cyber safety and awareness campaigns, specifically targeting housing societies, which will help educate residents regarding the latest scam tactics.

The CCWA also alleged that there has been a proliferation of illegal food counters and open bars outside licensed wine shops, which creates “public disorder and safety threat”. The problem persists in areas like Chandivali Farm Road, DP Road 9 junction, main road outside Galleria Shopping centre and Central Avenue Road in Hiranandani Gardens, it added.

“These sites, which encourage the gathering of intoxicated individuals on roadsides, are creating an environment of fear, particularly for women and families,” said the letter. It requested the police to take regular action in tandem with the civic body and the excise department.

The CCWA alleged a rise in petty theft and vandalism on Nahar Amrit Shakti Road due to “failure in basic patrolling”. It also cited a recent incident involving theft of fuses from electrical junction boxes, causing power outages in residential societies and posing a severe safety risk. The association has requested the police to immediately enhance foot and vehicular patrolling, especially during late-night hours.

ISSUES FLAGGED

Rising assaults

Surge in sophisticated cyber fraud

Menace of illegal open bars

Increase in thefts and vandalism

DEMANDS

Increased coordination among local police, zonal cyber cell to outsmart cybercrooks

Cyber safety, awareness campaigns targeting housing societies

Removal of illegal food counters and open bars

