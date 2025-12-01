Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man lost Rs70,000, while trying to raise a complaint for late delivery of a product.

According to the police, the Panvel resident had bought an air fryer from an e-commerce platform on October 24. However, the product's deliver was not made till November 6, after which the order automatically got cancelled. The man then raised a complaint through his X account and tagged the e-commerce company. He immediately received a response from a handle created in the portal's name.

The message instructed the complainant to call on a specific number, said the police, adding that when he made the call, he was asked to share his screen. The scammer then asked him to login into his banking app and check if he had received his refund. The complainant followed the instruction and Rs70,000 got debited in four online transactions.

