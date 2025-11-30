Mumbai News: 3 Passengers Booked For Using AI-Generated Fake UTS Season Tickets On AC Local

3 Passengers Booked For Using AI-Generated Fake UTS Season Tickets On AC Local | FPJ

Mumbai: Central Railway (CR) has registered an FIR against three passengers caught travelling with AI-generated fake UTS season tickets on Mumbai’s AC local trains. On November 28, ticket examiner Prashant Kamble identified three passengers – Niraj Talreja, Atharv Baag and Aditi Manglurkar – travelling with forged UTS season tickets aboard the 6.45am Parel-Kalyan AC local. The trio had tickets stored in their mobile phones’ “My Files–Documents” folder instead of the official UTS app, raising suspicion.

During verification, Kamble found that all three tickets carried the same UTS number (XOOJHN4569), even though each genuine ticket is issued with a unique identifier. Further checks confirmed that no valid UTS tickets had been issued to the mobile numbers linked to the passengers. They were handed over to the Government Railway Police, Kurla, for legal action, an official said.

Just two days earlier, on November 26, travelling ticket inspector Vishal Navle caught a woman travelling with a fake season ticket on the 10.02am Kalyan-Dadar AC local. The ticket, bearing UTS number X06YDZG055 and shown as valid till December 11, was found to be fabricated.

Investigations have revealed that the fraudulent tickets in both cases were created using AI tools, raising concerns over the growing misuse of technology for railway ticketing fraud.

An FIR has been filed against all three accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, which provides for fines and imprisonment of up to seven years for generating or using fake tickets.

CR has urged commuters to buy tickets only through authorised channels – booking counters, ATVMs or the UTS mobile app – and warned that strict action will continue against anyone found using forged or illegally generated tickets.

