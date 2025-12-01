 Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:17 AM IST
Bhayandar: The grand and magnificent 51-foot tall idol of Shri Vitthal Maharaj, erected in the Navghar Lake area of Bhayandar East, was majestically unveiled today at the hands of the Honorable Prataprao Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik, Transport Minister and Guardian Minister of Dharashiv District for the State of Maharashtra. This historical moment was witnessed amid grand lighting, fireworks, and an atmosphere saturated with devotion.

Thousands of devotees participated in the Dindi procession, which proceeded from the Goddev Vitthal Temple to the Navghar Lake, accompanied by the sounds of taal and mridunga (traditional instruments) of the Warkari community and the continuous chants of "Jai Hari Vitthal". The path of the palanquin was perfumed with devotion. Citizens lined the route, showering flowers to welcome the procession.

As soon as the idol unveiling ceremony concluded, the entire area was immersed in devotion. Today, the entire Mira-Bhayandar city truly appeared as "Pratipandhari" (a replica of Pandharpur). The presence of Warkaris and the devotional atmosphere transformed the Navghar Lake area into a holy pilgrimage site for devotees.

