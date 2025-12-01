 Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businesswoman Stripped & Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 51-Year-Old Businesswoman Stripped & Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businesswoman Stripped & Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

A 51-year-old businesswoman from Mahalaxmi alleged she was assaulted, stripped and threatened at gunpoint inside a corporate office on January 17, 2023. The accused and five others also threatened to make her photos and videos viral. NM Joshi Marg police later registered an FIR under IPC sections for sexual assault and related offences, along with the Arms Act and IT Act.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businesswoman Stripped & Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 51-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened at gunpoint at a private company’s office in Mahalaxmi on January 17, 2023. The accused, Joy John Pascal Postel, along with five other individuals, allegedly stripped, molested, and threatened her, warning that they would make her videos and photographs viral.

The woman initially filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station, which was later transferred to the NM Joshi Marg police station. The NM Joshi Marg police registered an FIR on November 22.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the victim is a businesswoman involved in the photo-frame and gifting business and resides in Mahalaxmi. On January 17, 2023, she received a phone call from Manish Honavar, who asked her to come to the office of M/s Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., located in Mahalaxmi. When she reached the office, a man allegedly struck her on the shoulder and back with the butt of a revolver.

FPJ Shorts
Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore, Vijay Varma's Film Underperforms
Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 3: Kriti Sanon Starrer Crosses ₹50 Crore, Vijay Varma's Film Underperforms
Leading Cement Companies Gear Up For Better Performance, Betting Big On The Housing Sector & Key Infrastructure Projects
Leading Cement Companies Gear Up For Better Performance, Betting Big On The Housing Sector & Key Infrastructure Projects
Foreign Investors Reel In ₹3,765 Crore From Indian Equities In November, Ignited By Global Risk-Off Sentiment & Volatility In Global Tech Stocks
Foreign Investors Reel In ₹3,765 Crore From Indian Equities In November, Ignited By Global Risk-Off Sentiment & Volatility In Global Tech Stocks
Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies With Haze At Start Of December; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 277, Wadala & BKC Report Severe Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies With Haze At Start Of December; AQI Remains Unhealthy At 277, Wadala & BKC Report Severe Air Quality

The accused, Joy John Pascal Postel, then took her into his cabin, forcibly removed her burkha at gunpoint, stripped and molested her, and verbally abused her. He also threatened to record her videos and take photographs, which he said would be made viral on social media by all the accused. 

Read Also
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery
article-image

The woman subsequently filed a complaint with the Pydhonie police station. Following this, the police initiated legal action against six individuals, including Joy John Pascal Postel.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies With Haze At Start Of December; AQI Remains Unhealthy...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Sunny Skies With Haze At Start Of December; AQI Remains Unhealthy...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Share Certificate Is Sufficient Proof Of Ownership,' Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Share Certificate Is Sufficient Proof Of Ownership,' Says Expert

Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businesswoman Stripped & Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businesswoman Stripped & Assaulted At Gunpoint In Mahalaxmi Office

Mumbai Masala: Sunny, Sandy & Satiating

Mumbai Masala: Sunny, Sandy & Satiating

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA & Societies Are Obligated To Protect Homebuyers,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA & Societies Are Obligated To Protect Homebuyers,' Says Expert