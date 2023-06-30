Can You Carry Alcohol On Delhi Metro? Yes! Check How Many Bottles Are Allowed By DMRC | PTI

New Delhi: In a surprising announcement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the rail body approved its passengers to carry alcohol in the train while travelling. However, there are terms and conditions applied for the same. Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday. However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying Alcohol Was Banned In Metro Earlier

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

DMRC Shares Detailed Statement

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Delhi Metro Appeals Citizens To Maintain Decorum

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

Netizens React To the Decision

Shortly after the news broke out, Delhites welcomed the decision sharing funny memes and hilarious comments in joy. One user tweeted a meme saying, "Abhi mazaa aayega naa bhidu."

Another user cited PM Modi's recent trip in Delhi Metro and said, "Immediately after Modiji took a Delhi Metro ride, 2 bottles of alcohol was allowed in the train."

One user shared a photo of a huge photo in his comment and captioned it as, "The Bottle:"

Another user commented hilariously saying, "It means that now people will be kept in the metro to check the seal."

