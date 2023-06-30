PM Modi Takes Metro Ride To Delhi University For Centenary Celebrations

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 30, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University.
Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.
During his visit, he will laying the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology
He will also lay the foundation stone of the the academic block, to be built in the university's North Campus.
University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922 and has expanded to have 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students in the past 100 years.
He boarded a yellow line metro train heading towards Samaypur Badli station, and Vishwavidyalaya metro station is a midway station on that route.
PM Modi on Thursday wrote on Twitter, “Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June.
No black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges.
Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour for the event.
