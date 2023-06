PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend Delhi University Centenary Event (Watch) |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled on the metro to attend an event at Delhi University. Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them. He will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the chief guest.

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit

A three-tier security has been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials said.

According to university officials, Modi will lay the foundation stone of three buildings and release a set of coffee table books. These buildings with state-of-the-art infrastructure would be for the faculty of technology, computer centre and academic block, they said.

"We have deployed more than 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces. A very tight security arrangement has been in place with a three-tier checking system," said officials.

Preparations at Delhi University

No black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm are among the guidelines issued by Delhi University colleges for the live telecast of the closing ceremony of the university's centenary celebrations.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour for the event. Delhi University has introduced B.Tech programmes from the upcoming academic session with a capacity of 360 students. The building for the faculty of technology will cater to them.