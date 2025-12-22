 Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi Airport Minutes After Take Off Due To Technical Glitch
A Mumbai-bound Air India flight AI887 returned to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft made an emergency landing following standard procedures and landed safely. All passengers and crew disembarked, according to an Air India spokesperson.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Air India Flight | Representational Image

New Delhi: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight AI887 returned to the Delhi Airport minutes after take-off due to a technical issue. The Delhi–Mumbai flight made an emergency landing according to standard operating procedure.

As perv an Air India spokesperson, the aircraft (Boeing 777) landed safely at Delhi, and the passengers and crew disembarked.

The Boeing 777 suffered an engine issue soon after take-off, reported The Times of India. The aircraft reportedly took off at 6.10 am and returned to the airport at 6.52 am. The aircraft is currently undergoing necessary checks.

As per the report, the airline arranged another B777 (VT-ALP) for passengers and even provided refreshments for them.

On Sunday, over 100 flights were cancelled from the Delhi Airport due to dense fog conditions in the national capital. Meanwhile, more than 400 flights were also delayed at the airport.

Dense Fog Disrupts Flights At Delhi Airport, Over 370 Delayed
article-image

Over the past few days, most parts of the nothern and northwestern regions of the country are witnessing dense fog condition.

"Dense to very dense fog conditions during night/morning hours very likely in some parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana till morning hours of 21st; in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana during 25th-27," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said in its press statement on Sunday.

On Friday also, an Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency diversion to Bhubaneswar after deteriorating weather conditions made landing at the destination airport unsafe. The aircraft landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) as a precautionary measure, airline officials confirmed.

