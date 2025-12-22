 Chhattisgarh: Man Sprays Chemical On 2 Women Inside ATM, Flees With ₹50,000 In Janjgir-Champa; Robbery Attempt Caught On Camera
A CCTV video from a Punjab National Bank ATM in Akaltara, Chhattisgarh, shows a masked man entering the booth in broad daylight and fleeing with ₹50,000. The incident occurred while bank staff were replenishing cash. The footage has gone viral on social media. Police have not yet confirmed arrests or whether a formal complaint has been registered.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
The man spraying chemical on the women inside the ATM in Chhattisgarh | X/@sirajnoorani

A shocking robbery attempt involving ₹50,000 was reported from Chhattisgarh’s Champa district on December 20. CCTV footage of the incident from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in Akaltara has since gone viral on social media.

Masked Robbers Spray Chemical, Snatch Cash

The viral CCTV video shows two female bank employees and a security guard inside the ATM booth, replenishing cash in the machine with the shutter partially open. The women are seen conversing casually when two masked men enter the ATM in broad daylight.

One of the girl appears to sense something amiss, but one of the robbers immediately sprays an irritant chemical, suspected to be pepper spray, towards the women’s faces. Taking advantage of the confusion, the robber swiftly grabs ₹50,000 in cash. As panic ensues, one of the women runs out of the booth, while the accused flee the scene on a motorcycle.

Police Action Yet Unclear

As of now, it remains unclear whether a formal complaint has been registered or if any arrests have been made.

Separate ATM Robbery Attempt Reported in Maharashtra

In a separate incident, CCTV footage from a Maharashtra Bank ATM in Jalgaon has also surfaced online, showing an attempted robbery.

The video captures two men with their faces covered attempting to tamper with the ATM’s CCTV camera, seemingly to disable surveillance before committing the crime. However, due to the incomplete footage, it is unclear whether the robbery was successful.

Incident Dates Back to September

According to the CCTV timestamp, the Jalgaon incident occurred on Wednesday, September 10. No official confirmation has been issued regarding losses or arrests in this case either.

