PM Narendra Modi To Chair Meeting Of Union Council Of Ministers At Pragati Maidan On July 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on July 3, officials said on Thursday.

This comes a day after Modi held hectic deliberations with top BJP leaders, triggering speculation about a possible reshuffle of his Council of Ministers.

The July 3 meeting is likely to be held at the newly built convention centre at Pragati Maidan here, which will host the G20 summit in September.

On Wednesday, Modi held marathon meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, among others.

Govt & BJP Reshuffle on the cards

Nadda's participation in the meeting led to speculation about changes in the government and BJP organisation, including at the state-level, as the party gears up for key assembly elections due later this year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

For the past few days, Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh have held several rounds of deliberations on organisational and political issues.

Elections are due in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year.

The Council of Ministers' meeting will be held days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is likely to begin in the third week of July.

