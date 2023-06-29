Prime Minister Modi flags off Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru from Dharwad Railway station today i.e., 27th June, 2023 through video link.

Vande Bharat Express has redefined the passenger travel experience in the country. The indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities providing passengers with aircraft like travelling experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features including KAVACH technology.

The train offers advanced amenities like Wi-Fi, GPS, plush interiors, bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, charging points, individual reading lights, and concealed roller blinds. It also features better heat ventilation and an intelligent air-conditioning system with UV lamps for germ-free air supply.

The Vande Bharat Express will run between Dharwad and KSR Bengaluru, covering 489 kms in 6.5 hours making it the fastest train on this section. With the travel time between the two cities now reduced by almost an hour, the train will enhance connectivity between the cultural city of Dharwad, the major trade and commerce center of Hubballi, the textile hub of Davangere, and the technological-software-startup hub, Bengaluru.

In addition to reducing travel time, the Vande Bharat Express will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient rail travel experience and will boost trade, commerce, and economic activities in the entire north and central Karnataka region and is beneficial to software and business professionals, tourists, and also students coming to IIT, IIIT, Karnatak University, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad as well as pilgrims coming to visit Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Math in Hubballi.

The introduction of the Dharwad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will give a massive impetus to the connectivity in the region, and would benefit passengers immensely.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, MLA Arvind Bellad, MLC S V Sankanur, Mayor Smt Veena Baradwad, Dy Mayor Satish Hangal and other dignitaries were present. The dignitaries travelled on board the inaugural special from Dharwad to SSS Hubballi.