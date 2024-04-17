 Muthoot Finance broadens its 6400+ branch network by inaugurating its First Delhi Metro Rail Station Branch at Okhla NSIC, New Delhi
FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Muthoot Finance, India's largest Gold Loan NBFC, has further solidified its presence of 6400+ branches PAN India with the grand inauguration of it’s first-ever Delhi Metro Rail Station branch in Okhla NSIC. The ceremony held on 12th April 2024, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Robin Hibu, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, alongside Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group. Over the years, Muthoot Finance has continually expanded its footprint across the country, establishing a robust network of over 6400 branches PAN India.

This extensive presence has enabled Muthoot Finance to provide hassle-free gold loans to over 2.5 lakh customers every day, efficiently catering to their diverse financial requirements. The strategic location of the new branch underscores Muthoot Finance's commitment to accessibility and convenience for its customers. By establishing a presence within the bustling Delhi Metro network, the company aims to cater to the financial needs of commuters and residents alike, offering a wide range of services including gold loans and other financial solutions.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group, said, "Today marks a momentous occasion for Muthoot Finance as we expand our over 6400+ branch network by inaugurating our first branch at the Delhi Metro Rail Station in Okhla NSIC, New Delhi. This strategic expansion underscores our commitment to providing accessible financial services to the diverse communities we serve. We are excited to embark on this journey, leveraging the extensive reach of the Delhi Metro network to better serve our customers and contribute to their financial well-being."

