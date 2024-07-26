Indian Coast Guard Maintains Sustained Operations On MV Maersk Frankfurt Amid Extreme Weather Conditions

In a continued effort to ensure the safety of the MV Maersk Frankfurt and her crew, as well as to prevent marine pollution, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has maintained sustained operations for the sixth consecutive day despite challenging weather conditions.

The ICG ships are actively tackling sporadic fires in smouldering containers onboard the vessel. An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from the ICG has effectively airdropped 200 Kgs of Dry Chemical Powder directly onto the seat of the fire to combat the flames.

The firefighting efforts are being progressively augmented by the ship owners, demonstrating a coordinated response to the situation. The operations are focused on mitigating the environmental impact and ensuring maritime safety.

