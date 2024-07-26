PubliCon 2024: FICCI confers 'FICCI Publishing Awards' to publishers and authors across various categories

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday organized "PubliCon 2024," an event dedicated to the publishing industry, at the Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi. The theme for the event was "Technology Reshaping the Future of Publishing."

The 'FICCI Publishing Awards' were also presented to recognize and honor outstanding contributions from publishers across various categories.

Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Former Secretary - SERB & Senior Advisor, DST, Govt. of India, remarked, "India is moving towards adopting Open Science Policy in its entirety in terms of sharing of learning, research resources and data. Several initiatives have already been taken by the government such as One Nation One Subscription (ONOS), I-STEM, NPTEL, SWAYAM to facilitate open access."

Ms. Shubha Gupta, Additional Director General, Publications Division, Ministry of I&B, Govt. of India, said, "This year's PubliCon theme, 'Technology Shaping the Future of Publishing,' is extremely relevant and marks a significant turning point in the history of the publishing industry. The discussions today will be an enriching experience for all participants. I personally feel that printed books still offer the best experience, but the new generation relates to technology, so reading materials should meet their expectations. This conference is an opportunity for us to expand our horizons and align with the expectations of the new generation of readers."

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Co-Chair, FICCI Publishing Committee & Managing Director, MBD Group, commented, "I am honoured to organise this event and setting its theme. Every year, FICCI selects relevant topics that can address industry challenges. It's remarkable how technology has expanded our global reach. We have a unique chance to share our experiences and skills. I hope we learn a lot from today’s sessions and take valuable insights back with us."

Mr Ananth Padmanabhan, co-chair, FICCI Publishing Committee & CEO, Harper Collins Publishers India Limited, said, "First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to all the participating publishers. Most authors and publishers work within the confines of their offices, so gaining recognition on public platforms is very important. It helps authors reach a broader audience and benefits publishers as well. I urge all publishers to engage regularly. Books and education are fundamental sources of life change. We have 200 million senior citizens and about 250 million school children. Yet, we are not selling as many books as we could. One reason is the cost of books. We need to ensure that books are affordable and reach as many people as possible."

Dr. Anirban Dash, Director, National Mission on Manuscripts, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, said, "Across India, we face four major challenges with handwritten manuscripts. First, there is the sheer volume of manuscripts, which makes it difficult to manage and preserve them all. Second, there is a lack of a clear trajectory for protagonists, making it hard to follow and maintain the narrative flow. Third, only a few people possess the necessary skills to edit these texts properly. Finally, the work is incredibly time-consuming, and as a result, many valuable manuscripts have already been lost over time due to these delays. To address these issues, we need multiple perspectives to effectively handle and preserve these manuscripts. PubliCon serves as a perfect platform to talk about it."

Prof. (Dr.) Ramesh C Gaur, Dean, Director, said, Since the inception of computers, the first library came into existence in 1965. The internet revolution changed the landscape dramatically, but the real impact of technology has been felt in the 21st century with digitization. Today, libraries are composed of 80% technology and 20% traditional methods.