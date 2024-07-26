"Aamchi Anganwadi" A Shining Example of CSR Initiative by employees of Adani Electricity

The Employees of Adani Electricity working at Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS) in Dahanu, Maharashtra, is setting a glowing example of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through their "Aamchi Anganwadi" project located at Kakar pada, Kosbad, Taluka Dahanu, District-Phalghar.

Launched in June 2009, Adani Electricity employees realized the lack of Anganwadis for underprivileged children in Kakar pada, Dahanu. Recognizing the importance of early childhood education, they decided to create a nurturing environment for children aged 2 to 6 years. Thus, ‘Aamchi Anganwadi’ was established in Kakar pada, Dahanu. Today, it provides young minds with essential education, healthcare, and nourishment.

The Adani Electricity employees go beyond education, dedicating an additional 200 to 300 man-hours every year to ensure that students receive quality education, as well as nutritional support, and infrastructure for smooth operation. They also organize celebrations for festivals and birthdays. In addition, they contribute Rs. 75,000 per year from their own pockets to support the smooth functioning of ‘Aamchi Anganwadi.’

‘Aamchi Anganwadi's Comprehensive Program:

Quality Education: A dedicated and certified Anganwadi Sevika teacher conducts regular classes, providing educational kits, toys, and learning materials.

Healthcare Support: Annual health check-up camps are organized in collaboration with the Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station's medical team to monitor the children's well-being.

Nutritional Support: The program ensures every child receives a wholesome breakfast daily.

Infrastructure and Amenities: The Anganwadi is equipped with essentials like a blackboard, slates, picture charts, a water purifier, and a first-aid box.

Festive Celebrations: The joy of learning is enhanced through birthday and Diwali celebrations, where children receive sweets, cakes, toys, or educational kits.

Vision for the Future:

Speaking on the vision of ‘Amchi Anganwadi’, the Staff working at Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station said,” With a vision to expand the impact of this initiative, we are actively working towards converting ‘Aamchi Anganwadi’ into a government approved Anganwadi. This involves fulfilling all necessary requirements and collaborating closely with local authorities.”

The staff further said,” We are happy to see that many of our students who studied at Aamchi Anganwadi have been admitted to higher education and are fulfilling their dreams. We wish them continued success and hope they excel in their lives."

Recognition and Continued Support:

Speaking on the social work being carried out by the employees, Adani Electricity spokesperson said, "We salute these heroes who are making a difference in the lives of the community surrounding our plant. Since its inception, the project has enrolled and nurtured hundreds of children, providing them with a strong foundation for their future. We always encourage our employees to undertake social welfare schemes"

The group stays in touch with children and families who have studied at ‘Aamchi Anganwadi’, guiding them on their career paths. They remain committed to empowering these young minds and contributing to the overall development of the Kakar pada community.