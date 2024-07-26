Central Railway RPF’s

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. In addition It is also discharging responsibility as mandated by the Standardised Operating Procedure for rescued children issued by Ministry of Railways and working with other stakeholders to rescue children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

During the period 1st April to 23rd July-2024, the Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force, Mumbai Division has rescued a total of 116 children of which 73 are boys and 43 are girls.

*Recent incidents are as follows*:

On 23.7.2024 RPF Personnel Shri Manish Gaur and Shri Todarmal of Mumbai Division,noticed 2 children begging at Tilak Nagar station. The children were brought to the RPF post at Kurla where polite questioning and counselling by Shri Salim Mulani, ASI revealed the names of the children, a boy aged 7 yrs & a girl aged 5 yrs.

Meanwhile another child aged 12 yrs, selling mobile covers at Kurla station was also rescued.

The children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee at Mankhurd in presence of Gazala Sheikh and Gayatri More, representatives of the Child Welfare & Women and Child Development Undertaking, Mumbai after the mandatory medical examinations.

The parents of these children were traced and called and the children were handed over to their parents after the necessary formalities.