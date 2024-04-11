Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress goes through a rough patch – 13 former CMs left party

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP preparing groundwork for post-Modi era in the party?

It is quite premature but political analysts opined that BJP is using Lok Sabha polls 2024 to lay groundwork for post-Modi era in the party. The top bosses of the saffron party are bringing a whole set of new Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, Ministers and even Members of Legislative Assemblies. These leaders are going to play a crucial role if and when the Prrime Minister Narendra Modi retires from the active politics.

Congress goes through a rough patch – 13 former CMs left party

Main opposition Party Congress has been going through a rough patch since 2014 with its 13 former Chief Ministers quitting the party. The CMs who quit the party include: Ashok Chavan, Capt Amarinder Singh, Vijay Bahuguna, S M Krishna, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Pema Khandu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Luizinho Falerio, Digamber Kamat, N D Tiwari, Ajit Jogi, Ravi Naik and Giridhar Gamang.

BUREAUCRACY

Probe agency files case against own ex- director?

One much talked about Probe agency has reportedly filed a case against one of its own former directors and PE has started. As per information recently Crime Branch Mumbai arrested a person and during interrogation he reportedly took the name of ex- agency chief. Later the agency has also reportedly registered a money laundering case against the ex-boss. Guess the name of the high profile boss?.

Kuldip Narayan is also MD NCRTC

Kuldip Narayan, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has assumed the additional charge as Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). He is 2005 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre.

Ms Dash joins as Director, Ministry of Health

Ms Reen Ashim Dash has been posted as the Direcor in the ministry of health and family welfare for a period of five years, under the Central Staffing Scheme. She is a 2009 batch IRS(C&IT) Officer.

CBC facing shortages of ADGs

The Central Bureau of Communication, under the Ministry of I&B, is facing a shortage of ADGs after the transfer of three ADGs. As per information, the MIB had posted two ADGs about a month back but their orders have been cancelled for reasons best known to the ministry.. The CBC looks after the audio, video pubicity of the GoI. It issues advertisements to the media.

Ms Gali Anupama selected as Director (Fin), KIOCL Ltd

Ms Gali Anupama, GM, NMDC Limited has been selected for the post of Director (Finance), KIOCL Limited at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 9, 2024. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

Samir Chandra Saxena selected as Director (MO), Grid-India

Samir Chandra Saxena, ED, Grid India, has been selected for the post of Director (Market Operation), Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) at a Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) meeting held on April 9, 2024. As many as 11 persons were interviewed for the same.

ITS Officer appointed ED, RailTel

Pawan Kumar Bhargava has been appointed as ED in the RailTel Corporation, a PSU of Railway. on an immediate absorption basis. He is an ITS officer and posted as Pr GM, BSNL.

P K Bhargava selected ED, RCIL

Pavan Kumar Bhargava has been selected as Executive Director in Railtel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) on immediate absorption basis. Prior to this appointment, he was serving as the Principal General Manager Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). He is an ITS officer.

A K Madhukar takes over Addl DG ASI

Anand Kumar Madhukar has taken over the post of Additional DG Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), He is a 1997 batch IRPS officer.

Bhaskar Choradia sent on deputation to EPFO

Bhaskar Choradia has been sent on deputation to the post of Additional CPFC (Hq), Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour & Employment for a tenure of five years. Prior to this appointment, he was working as EDF (B) Railway Board. He is a 2000 batch IRAS officer.

S K Mishra sent to CRIS on deputation

Shiva Kant Mishra has been sent on deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as Chief Manager (Purchase) at New Delhi. He is a 2011 batch IRSS officer.

Vinod Tamori appointed GM (General), CWC

Vinod Tamori, formerly Senior Divisional Safety Officer (Sr. DSO), Eastern Railway, has been selected for deputation to Central Warehousing Corporalion (CWC) as General Manager (General) for a period of three years with effect from February 29, 2024. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.



Ms Sharma appointed PED (IR), Railway Board

Ms. Renu Sharma has been transferred from Central Railway (CR) to Railwy Board and posted as Principal Executive Director (PED) (IR), Railway Board. She is an Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) offocer.



Suresh Menghnani appointed PED, Railway Stores(S), Railway Board

Suresh Menghnani, Executive Director, Railway Stores(S), Railway Board, has been promoted to higher administrative grade (HAG) and posted as Principal Executive Director (PED), Railway Stores(S), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.



Anurag Kapil appointed ED, Finance(X)-II, Railway Board

Anurag Kapil, who is presently posted in Northern Railway (NR), has been transferred to Railway Board and posted as Executive Director, Finance(X)-II, Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.



Abhishek Kumar appointed ED Finance (Budget), Railway Board

Abhishek Kumar, who is presently on deputation to Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), has been recalled and transferred to Railway Board and posted as Executive Director, Finance (Budget), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer.



Vinod Kumar appointed ED (ME) (W&D), Railway Board

Vinod Kumar, Executive Director (PG) to Minister of State for Railways (J), has been posted as Executive Director, Mechanical Engineering (W&D), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer.

