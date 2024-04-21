Babus, mantris & buzz: Kudos to newest IAS officer onboard -Aditya Srivastava (AIR-1)

Is America's economy fragile?

All is not well in the US. It is said that the country's economy is in fragile mode and the Biden administration has blocked the real time data on the economy.

Will world see a major slow down?

The World will see a big slowdown after the US presidential poll in November and December this year. Reason is said to be America's fragile economy and Ukraine - Russia and Israel -Hamas conflict have badly affected the developed countries economy.

BUREAUCRACY

Kudos to newest IAS officer onboard -Aditya Srivastava (AIR-1)

Aditya Srivastava is not raving with excitement, but you can easily identify the emotional arousal in his voice as he shares his splendid victory. After all, he has topped the toughest and most prestigious exams in India– the Civil Services Examination-2023 – conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the results of which were declared on April 16, 2024. And as you converse with him, you do feel the contagious excitement in the form of goose bumps – an involuntary action of your tiny muscles. In this off-beat heart-to-heart conversation, the 27-year-old says that it is unlikely that he would be smitten by the “IAS-snob attitude” and adds that it is alright to dip while preparing for the examination, but it is more important to bounce back as soon as possible. Check out the UPSC-2023 All India Rank -1 holder, Aditya Srivastava’s exclusive interview with Whispers In The Corridors (WITC) from the National Police Academy in Hyderabad where he is undergoing IPS training in Hyderabad (AIR 236). For the full interview read the May 2024 issue.

Nalin Prabhat appointed as DG, NSG

Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as Director General, National Security Guard (NSG). He is a 1992 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre.

IPS officer takes VRS

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Odisha cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has taken voluntary retirement from the service for “personal reasons”.He is 1996 batch IPS officer .

Sanjay Malhotra is also Secretary, Corporate Affairs for a while

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Revenue has been assigned an additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs upto May 1, 2024. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Ms Sapna Tewari appointed as Special Director, in situ, IB

Ms Sapna Tewari has been appointed as Special Director, in situ, IB. She is a 1992 batch IPS officer of Orissa cadre.

Tenure of Shantmanu as Addl Secretary, Consumer Affairs extended

The tenure of Shantmanu as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has been extended for a period of one year upto May 14, 2025.He is a 1991 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Neeraj Kumar Gupta designated as CVO, NCB

Neeraj Kumar Gupta, DDG (Spl Wing), NCB, has been designated as Part-time Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a period of three years. He is an IPS officer.

Narpat Singh appointed as Railway Adviser, High Commission, Dhaka

Narpat Singh has been appointed as Railway Adviser in the High Commission of India Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a 2009 batch IRTS officer.

Tenure of Ms Rupali Banerjee as Member Secretary, NCPCR extended

The tenure of Ms Rupali Banerjee as Member Secretary, NCPCR, Ministry of Women & Child Development has been extended upto February 28, 2025. She is a CSS officer.

Tenure of Ms Anu Nagar as Joint Secretary, Health Research extended

The tenure of Ms Anu Nagar as Joint Secretary, Department of Health Research, has been extended for a period of two years beyond May 29, 2024. She is a 1995 batch IFoS officet.

R Raghu Prasad empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

R Raghu Prasad has been empanelled for holding the post of Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1997 batch IFoS officer of Orissa cadre.

Rajesh Ravindran empanelled as Joint Secretary in GoI

Rajesh Ravindran has been empanelled for holding the post of Joint Secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India. He is a 1995 batch IFoS officer of Kerala cadre.

Three officers in grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs shifted

Three officers in the grade of Chief Commissioner/DG of Customs and Indirect Taxes have been shifted. On promotion, Arti A Srinivas and Charul Baranwal have been shifted to Bengaluru Customs Zone and DGGI (East), Kolkata. Besides, V Usha was transferred to DGARM, Delhi.

Ashutosh is PCE WCR

Ashutosh has been transferred to West Central Railway and posted as PCE. He is a HAG/IRSE/ North Central Railway zone officer.

RPFS officers granted SA Grade

S Louis Amuthan (ECR) and Sandeep Kumar Ravivanshi (NWR) have been granted SA Grade on non-Functional basis with effect from January 1, 2024. Both are RPFS officers.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)