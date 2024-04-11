 Adani Electricity showcases Green Energy with Rooftop Solar and Battery Storage
Adani Electricity showcases Green Energy with Rooftop Solar and Battery Storage

FPJ Bureau
Updated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
article-image

Adani Electricity takes a significant step towards sustainability by installing a 100-kW rooftop solar plant coupled with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at its Borivali office. This innovative solution harnesses the power of the sun, reducing reliance on the grid and contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

Leading by Example:

This pioneering project showcases Adani Electricity's commitment to environmental responsibility. The key benefits include:

Clean Energy Generation: The rooftop solar plant generates renewable energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and air pollution.

Extended Power Availability: The BESS stores excess solar power during the day, making it available for use during evenings and nights.

Cost Savings & Efficiency: The system takes advantage of Time-of-Day (TOD) tariffs by storing energy during off-peak hours and utilizing it during peak hours when electricity costs are higher.

Reliable Backup Power: The BESS acts as a dependable backup source, ensuring uninterrupted operations in case of power outages.

A Commitment to a Sustainable Future:

"This project underlines our unwavering commitment to sustainability," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson. " This installation will serve to showcase the potential of integrating Rooftop Solar and Battery Storage and will set a remarkable example for the industry.”

Partnering for Progress:

Replus Engitech Pvt. Ltd., the project collaborator, echoed this sentiment. "We congratulate Adani Electricity for being a frontrunner in embracing a sustainable future and energy transformation."

This initiative complements Adani Electricity's existing efforts in green energy. Currently, the company already sources 38% of its power requirement from renewable sources, with a goal of reaching 60% by 2027.

