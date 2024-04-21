 Member (Infra) Railway Board Conducts Rear Window Inspection Of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru Section
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryMember (Infra) Railway Board Conducts Rear Window Inspection Of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru Section

Member (Infra) Railway Board Conducts Rear Window Inspection Of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru Section

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

Anil Kumar Khandelwal Member (infra) Railway Board Conducted Rear Window Inspection of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru Section of Bengaluru Division on Saturday. Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officers of Bengaluru Division were present during the inspection. He also inspected the ongoing redevelopment works of Whitefield, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur Railway Stations today. He discussed on various issues related to ongoing re development work of these stations with SWR officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Member (Infra) Railway Board Conducts Rear Window Inspection Of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru...

Member (Infra) Railway Board Conducts Rear Window Inspection Of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru...

Babus, mantris & buzz: Kudos to newest IAS officer onboard -Aditya Srivastava (AIR-1)

Babus, mantris & buzz: Kudos to newest IAS officer onboard -Aditya Srivastava (AIR-1)

Muthoot Finance broadens its 6400+ branch network by inaugurating its First Delhi Metro Rail Station...

Muthoot Finance broadens its 6400+ branch network by inaugurating its First Delhi Metro Rail Station...

Adani Electricity showcases Green Energy with Rooftop Solar and Battery Storage

Adani Electricity showcases Green Energy with Rooftop Solar and Battery Storage

Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress goes through a rough patch – 13 former CMs left party

Babus, mantris & buzz: Congress goes through a rough patch – 13 former CMs left party