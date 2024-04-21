Member (Infra) Railway Board Conducts Rear Window Inspection Of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru Section

Anil Kumar Khandelwal Member (infra) Railway Board Conducted Rear Window Inspection of Somanayakkanpatti - Bengaluru Section of Bengaluru Division on Saturday. Yogesh Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager and other senior officers of Bengaluru Division were present during the inspection. He also inspected the ongoing redevelopment works of Whitefield, Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur Railway Stations today. He discussed on various issues related to ongoing re development work of these stations with SWR officials.