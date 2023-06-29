Senior BJP Leaders Convene At PM Modi's Home For Late-Night Meeting; Cabinet Reshuffle, Strategy For Lok Sabha 2024 Polls Discussed

Earlier photo of PM Modi and Amit Shah meeting KK Advani | PTI

Senior BJP leaders convened on Wednesday night for a late night meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. A report in NDTV cited sources saying that the meeting was held to chalk out the strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In attendance were Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party.

Major reshuffle is also likely as it was also discussed in the meting which lasted for more than five hours, stated the report. The meeting happened on the heels of PM Modi's US & Egypt state-visit conclusion.

The saffron party has not made an official statetment on the video which happened after Shah, Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held long deliberations over organisational and political issues.

BJP's push for UCC

PM Modi had in his address to BJP workers has already announced that the government will continue to push a Uniform Civil Code across India. Backing UCC has always been part of BJP's manifestos over the year.

Karnataka Polls

The party is presentlyalso gearing up to fight next round of polls as four states--Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana--will be going to polls. The only states ruled by the saffron party among the four is MP.

However, the BJP has had to modify their plan for polls since loss in Karnataka. Purportedly, the saffron oarty will be using revolving door trend in Rajasthan and anti-incumbency against the two others.

9 years of Modi govt

In May, the top party leaders, the union ministers and party members of the BJP conducted a month long events to mark PPM Modi government's ninth anniversary. The incident was also touted to be an outreach prograames for te Lok Sabha relationship.