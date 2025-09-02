Punjab Busts JeM-Linked Module: 3 Held In Cabbie's Abduction, Murder Case

Mumbai ACB Arrests Kandivali Rationing Officer In ₹20,000 Bribery Case | Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and apprehended three Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)-based persons in connection with abduction and murder case of a cab driver Anil Kumar.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the accused have been identified as Sahil Bashir, 19, a resident of Kupwara, Munish Singh, 22, a resident of Doda and Aijaz Ahmed Khan, 22, of Kalamabad.

Police teams have also recovered the snatched white-coloured Maruti Swift Dzire (PB01-D-6299) and the .32 bore country-made pistol used in the crime, from the accused.

Anil Kumar’s wife Sudha Devi had stated that her husband drives a taxi vehicle and on Friday morning, like every day, he left home to take a ride from Kharar to railway station, Chandigarh after which both her husband's mobile phones were switched off.

DGP Yadav the police learnt that three unidentified persons, who had hired the cab from Kharar, had forcibly snatched his vehicle, killed him and disposed of the body in the Mohali area.

The police said that following disclosures of the arrested accused persons, police teams have retrieved mortal remains of deceased Anil Kumar. Three bullet shells were also recovered from near the dead body, the police added.

According to police, Sahil Bashir is a wanted individual in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act case registered in J&K. His brother Sajad Ahmad Shah had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and materials linked to JeM, he said.