UP Cabinet Approves Outsource Service Corporation To Ensure Transparency In Hiring

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Service Corporation Limited to bring transparency, accountability, and fairness to outsourcing in the state. The corporation will function as a non-profit under Section-8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and oversee the empanelment of outsourcing agencies through the GeM portal, replacing the earlier system where departments directly hired agencies.

Under the new framework, outsourced employees will serve for three years with a monthly honorarium of Rs 16,000–20,000. Salaries, along with EPF and ESI contributions, will be credited directly into employees’ bank accounts between the 1st and 5th of every month.

In case of irregularities, services of agencies may be terminated immediately. The Cabinet decision came after Finance Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted repeated complaints that outsourcing agencies were not paying workers their full dues or contributing to mandatory PF and ESI. He said the corporation would “end irregularities and guarantee workers their rightful entitlements.”

Employees will receive multiple benefits, including maternity leave, funeral assistance of Rs 15,000, and periodic training to upgrade skills. Reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Divyangjan, women, and ex-servicemen will also be ensured in line with constitutional provisions. To maintain quality, the corporation will introduce written tests and interviews during recruitment. Each worker will serve for 26 days a month, and the direct oversight mechanism is expected to prevent exploitation by private agencies.

Officials stated that this new system not only provides financial and social security to employees but also strengthens governance by ensuring transparency in agency selection and accountability in employment practices.

Export promotion policy 2025–30 cleared

The government approved the Export Promotion Policy 2025–30, aiming to boost exports by 50% by 2030. The policy emphasizes digital tools, export credit, insurance, infrastructure, training, and district-level integration with global markets. It seeks to make UP a global export hub by expanding both the scale and quality of exports.

Swami Shukdevanand University in Shahjahanpur

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of Swami Shukdevanand University by upgrading Mumuksh Ashram Trust’s institutions. Spread across 21 acres, the university will consolidate five existing colleges under the trust. The move, formalized under the Uttar Pradesh State University Act, 1973, is aimed at expanding higher education access in Shahjahanpur district.

E-Buses on net cost contract model in Lucknow & Kanpur

The Cabinet approved the operation of AC electric buses on the Net Cost Contract model in Lucknow and Kanpur. Each city will get 10 routes with a minimum of 10 buses per route. Private operators will handle design, supply, and maintenance, while fare revenue will be theirs. The model aims to modernize transport and reduce state expenditure.

Decisions on property division

Several significant decisions, regarding property division, were made. A large number of people in the country own joint or undivided property. Currently, the division of these properties is often done through mutual agreement rather than a written and registered document. Due to high fees, people avoid registering partition deeds, and the matter ends up in courts. Government believes that reducing fees will encourage people to come forward for registration, reducing disputes and harmony.