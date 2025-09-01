 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials To Ensure Admission For Little Mayra From Kanpur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again extended a helping hand to a child seeking educational support during his CM Yogi directs officials to ensure admission for little Mayra from Kanpur. On Monday, little Mayra from Kanpur, accompanied by her mother Neha, requested the Chief Minister’s help for school admission.

Warmly interacting with her, CM Yogi asked about her dreams. When Mayra replied she wished to become a doctor, the CM smiled, gave her a chocolate, and directed officials to ensure her admission without delay.

This follows similar interventions by the Chief Minister in recent months. In June, Moradabad’s Vachi secured admission to a reputed school within three hours of her appeal at ‘Janata Darshan’, under the RTE quota. Similarly, in July, Pankhuri from Gorakhpur, struggling with fees due to financial constraints, was assured support by the CM, after which her school waived her fees, allowing her to continue her education.

Mayra’s family expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister’s simplicity and sensitivity. Her mother, Neha, said, “The Chief Minister patiently listened to us and assured my daughter’s admission.”

